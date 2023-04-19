🎮A watch inspired by Leon and Chris from the movie “Evil Kobo: Death Island” is now available at “Seiko Astron”!

“Evil Castle: Dead Island” x “Seiko Astron” cooperation watch

In “Seiko Astron”, ” Solidity & Harmonic ” is the concept of the “Nexter” series, expressing advanced technology and styling as a partner of the “next generation leader” of “Death Island”. Special collaboration items will be released. In “Evil Kobo: Death Island”, The two protagonists even appeared on the stage wearing a cooperative watch!

Model worn by Leon S. Kennedy

Wear it in the play!

Model worn by Leon S. Kennedy

One of them features a solid bezel to accentuate Leon’s cool looks, with a chic gray dial and black calfskin strap that complements Leon’s beloved leather jackets and denim in the show. The hour markers, hour and minute hands are coated in ivory-coloured Lumibrite, combining a retro-inspired design with instant visibility even in dimly lit environments.

Models worn by Chris Redfield

Wear it in the play!

Models worn by Chris Redfield

The angular polygonal bezel, case and bracelet of this watch show Chris’s outstanding fighting ability and strong physique. The light gray khaki dial with asphalt-like patterns fits Chris’ tough and wild image very well!

It has complete specifications not only in terms of design but also in terms of functions, such as a case that fits the arm and short parts, so it can be worn without stress even when fighting with a weapon.

Special cooperation limited edition imprint and special box

Special back cover design

special box

The back cover of the special cooperation model is engraved with the title logo of the movie “Castle Evil: Dead Island”.In addition, as proof of the 600-piece limited model worldwide, there isLIMITED EDITIONseal andserial number。

Get a product with a unique serial number in the world!