Happinet Co., Ltd. announced the release of Nintendo Switch game “ Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep “As the sixth part of “Happinet Indie Collection”! The release date is March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) , the My Nintendo Store is already available for pre-order. During the pre-order period, there will be a 10% discount off the regular price, so if you are interested, hurry up!

Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep

Abandoned by humanity, we were born…

“Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep Sea” is a Metroidvania-type deep-sea exploration action, exploring the ocean “Kikai” covered by human-abandoned waste, and looking for the secrets of the deep sea. Mutated monsters invading deep sea cities will stand in your way.

The PC (Steam) version of “Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep Sea” has been released as “Abandoned Sea (English name: Pronty)”, and the evaluation is “very positive”. The game’s difficulty, systems, and world view have all been highly rated, so if you’re hesitant, this is a game worth buying.

The stage is about 400 years later. In the near future, science and technology advances by leaps and bounds, and humans have discovered the way to survive under the sea. Created modern Atlantis with hundreds of connected cities. However, one day, the underwater city “Roila” was attacked by a monster that mutated from marine garbage, and fell into an unprecedented crisis. Players play the role of “Planti”, the guardian of the deep sea, and together with the partner automatic javelin robot “Brant”, defeat the mutated monsters, and at the same time uncover the truth about the invasion of mutated monsters and the secret of Planty’s own birth.

He fights alongside his swordfish robot, Brant.

The protagonist “Planti” in “Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep” commands his partner javelin swordfish robot “Blount” to fight. Combine various skills for exhilarating battles!

Carefully drawn deep sea world

On the bottom of the “abandoned sea” abandoned by humans, there are many cultural relics that make you feel civilized. The monsters that appear are also inspired by ocean pollutants, creatures of the deep, and ancient sea myths. Worldview is an interesting title, just to explore.

A story told in the style of an American comedy

In the near future, 400 years later, humans have established a way of living under the sea. However, the deep-sea city “Loira” was attacked by monsters that mutated from marine garbage, and it was in danger. The protagonist Planty and his partner Brant guard the city together and uncover the mysteries of the deep sea.

Character Relationship Diagram

“Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep” Nintendo Switch Edition will be released on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday)! As a bonus, you can use the limited skin of the main character Planty, as well as rich replay elements such as multiple endings and boss rush mode!

If you book by Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:59pm, you can get1,656 yen (tax included), which is 10% off the regular price of 1,840 yen (tax included). If you’re interested in the atmosphere of a deep sea adventure, pre-order it now on my Nintendo Store! For detailed plot and combat system, please check the official website of “Abandoned Sea: The Forgotten City of the Deep”.