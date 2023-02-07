keyboard It is a must-have device for operating a PC, inputting characters, and playing games.Depending on the key layout, the type of switch, whether there is light, the type of convenience key, I think everyone uses the one that is easiest to use, but Preferences vary when using the switch in-game .especially mechanical switch , the tactile sensation when hitting the keys is completely different. in,” blue axis “Tactility and” red axis “Smooth keystrokes are both very welcome, so there might be someone who owns both. Acer’s Dream Keyboard is available for pre-order at Makuake (*currently closed) in November 2022” Predator Aethon 700 “,let You can switch between blue and red switches in Makuake (*currently disabled) . Everyone forgot to buy it at the time, or only learned about the “Predator Aethon 700” after the end. Sorry to keep you waiting. General sale date of “Predator Aethon 700” confirmed!

Switch between blue and red switches with a single lever!

“Predator Aethon 700” is the first “Predator” brand equipped with “double typing mode“ofOptical Gaming Keyboardwhich allows you to switch between the blue and red axes.Simply operate the joystick on the upper right corner of the keyboardyou can click theHaptic mode (blue axis)and smoothLinear mode (red axis)Switch between and use with just one keystroke feel.light on the leverblue in haptic modein red in linear mode,So it is visually easy to understand.Between the lever and the light there is adialwhich is a nice design that allows you to intuitivelyvolume adjustment。

It is characterized by being able to switch between the blue axis and the red axis, but since it is the “Predator” that Acer is proud of,As a keyboard design and workmanship is beyond doubt.Adopt the symbol “Predator”Black bluedesign, the panel usesAluminum, creating a sense of thickness.make sure60 million keystrokes of durabilityRigid, so you can use it for a long time without worry. A detachable palm rest with magnets is also included to support the user’s wrist.

becauseSupport 100% anti-ghosting,Operation errors caused by simultaneous pressing can be prevented, enabling high-precision key input.certainlyMacro settings are also possiblecustomize it to your liking.

The “Predator Aethon 700” is a gaming keyboard that certainly shines!except canCombined with Fn key to select 7 preset modes,By installing the dedicated software ” PredatorQuarterMaster ”，3 preset mode modes can also be added,and can performMacro Mode Settings. If you get the “Predator Aethon 700” then it’s best to first install the “PredatorQuarterMaster” and find a setup you like.