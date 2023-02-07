keyboardIt is a must-have device for operating a PC, inputting characters, and playing games.Depending on the key layout, the type of switch, whether there is light, the type of convenience key, I think everyone uses the one that is easiest to use, butPreferences vary when using the switch in-game.especiallymechanical switch, the tactile sensation when hitting the keys is completely different. in,”blue axis“Tactility and”red axis“Smooth keystrokes are both very welcome, so there might be someone who owns both. Acer’s Dream Keyboard is available for pre-order at Makuake (*currently closed) in November 2022” Predator Aethon 700 “,letYou can switch between blue and red switches in Makuake (*currently disabled). Everyone forgot to buy it at the time, or only learned about the “Predator Aethon 700” after the end. Sorry to keep you waiting. General sale date of “Predator Aethon 700”confirmed!
Switch between blue and red switches with a single lever!
“Predator Aethon 700” is the first “Predator” brand equipped with “double typing mode“ofOptical Gaming Keyboardwhich allows you to switch between the blue and red axes.Simply operate the joystick on the upper right corner of the keyboardyou can click theHaptic mode (blue axis)and smoothLinear mode (red axis)Switch between and use with just one keystroke feel.light on the leverblue in haptic modein red in linear mode,So it is visually easy to understand.Between the lever and the light there is adialwhich is a nice design that allows you to intuitivelyvolume adjustment。
It is characterized by being able to switch between the blue axis and the red axis, but since it is the “Predator” that Acer is proud of,As a keyboard design and workmanship is beyond doubt.Adopt the symbol “Predator”Black bluedesign, the panel usesAluminum, creating a sense of thickness.make sure60 million keystrokes of durabilityRigid, so you can use it for a long time without worry. A detachable palm rest with magnets is also included to support the user’s wrist.
becauseSupport 100% anti-ghosting,Operation errors caused by simultaneous pressing can be prevented, enabling high-precision key input.certainlyMacro settings are also possiblecustomize it to your liking.
The “Predator Aethon 700” is a gaming keyboard that certainly shines!except canCombined with Fn key to select 7 preset modes,By installing the dedicated software ” PredatorQuarterMaster ”，3 preset mode modes can also be added,and can performMacro Mode Settings. If you get the “Predator Aethon 700” then it’s best to first install the “PredatorQuarterMaster” and find a setup you like.
General sales start on February 9th!
Acer “Predator Aethon 700” will be launchedGeneral sale from February 9, 2023 (Thursday)!The price isopen price, will be sold at EC sites such as Bic Camera Group, Yodobashi Camera, Joshin, ZOA, Unitcom, Amazon, Acer official online store, Acer Direct Rakuten market store, and Yahoo! shopping store. Preparing multiple keyboards in a gaming environment where things tend to multiply can be difficult, and on top of that, high-performance gaming keyboards are expensive, so if you have more than one, the expense will be very high. With the “Predator Aethon 700” you should be able to realize your dream of having two “Predator” keyboards in one unit for the same price as one (+α)!if youIt is the first time to buy a gaming keyboard,Sure, but if you’re thinking of buying a different type of keyboard, consider the “Predator Aethon 700”! Check out the Predator Aethon 700 product page for more details!
|“Predator Aethon 700” Specifications
|switch type
|Darfon switch
|Wired/Wireless
|wired
|battery/power consumption
|Not installed/5V=650mA
|Material
|Aluminum+ABS resin
|number of keys
|104 keys/English
|palm rest
|Yes (removable, accessory)
|palm rest material
|polyethylene
|cable type
|Braided Cable, USB 2.0 (Type A)
|cable length
|1.8m
|Key switch durability
|60 million times
|MCU (microcontroller unit) processor
|32-bit MCU
|Onboard Memory Profile Settings
|1
|Polling Rate (Reporting Rate)
|1ms/1,000Hz (minimum) *Settable with PredatorQuarterMaster
|keyboard backlight
|Color: about 16.8 million colors (RGB) Brightness: 4 levels Effect: 7 types (default/breathing/radar/fireworks/reaction/wave/ripple)
|LED indicator
|G-Mode, Num LOCK, Caps LOCK
|N key rollover
|Enable 100% anti-ghosting
|dedicated media
|Combine multimedia keys
|Additional key combinations
|FN + Print Screen = Default FN + INS = Breathing FN + Home = Radar FN + Page UP = Firework FN + Del = Reactive FN + End = Wave FN + Page Down = 波紋
|compatible operating system
|Windows 11, Windows 10
|software
|predator season leader
|color
|Black
|Body size (width x depth x height)
|Approx. 450.0 x 250.5 x 53.5 mm (including palm rest) Approx. 450.0 x 161.5 x 53.5 mm (excluding palm rest)
|body mass
|Approx. 1,653 g (including palm rest) Approx. 1,455 g (excluding palm rest)
|bundled product
|Quick Start Guide (QSG), Magnetic Palm Rest, Warranty Card
|warranty period
|180 days