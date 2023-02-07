Home Technology 🎮Acer’s “Predator” brand’s first blue switch and red switch optical gaming keyboard “Predator Aethon 700” is fully released! -funglr Games
Technology

🎮Acer’s “Predator” brand’s first blue switch and red switch optical gaming keyboard “Predator Aethon 700” is fully released! -funglr Games

by admin
🎮Acer’s “Predator” brand’s first blue switch and red switch optical gaming keyboard “Predator Aethon 700” is fully released! -funglr Games

keyboardIt is a must-have device for operating a PC, inputting characters, and playing games.Depending on the key layout, the type of switch, whether there is light, the type of convenience key, I think everyone uses the one that is easiest to use, butPreferences vary when using the switch in-game.especiallymechanical switch, the tactile sensation when hitting the keys is completely different. in,”blue axis“Tactility and”red axis“Smooth keystrokes are both very welcome, so there might be someone who owns both. Acer’s Dream Keyboard is available for pre-order at Makuake (*currently closed) in November 2022” Predator Aethon 700 “,letYou can switch between blue and red switches in Makuake (*currently disabled). Everyone forgot to buy it at the time, or only learned about the “Predator Aethon 700” after the end. Sorry to keep you waiting. General sale date of “Predator Aethon 700”confirmed!

Switch between blue and red switches with a single lever!

“Predator Aethon 700” is the first “Predator” brand equipped with “double typing mode“ofOptical Gaming Keyboardwhich allows you to switch between the blue and red axes.Simply operate the joystick on the upper right corner of the keyboardyou can click theHaptic mode (blue axis)and smoothLinear mode (red axis)Switch between and use with just one keystroke feel.light on the leverblue in haptic modein red in linear mode,So it is visually easy to understand.Between the lever and the light there is adialwhich is a nice design that allows you to intuitivelyvolume adjustment

See also  The first trailer of the animated film "Super Mario" debuted at Comic Con at New York Comic Con in October | 4Gamers
Predator Aethon 700
Predator Aethon 700 Product Page

It is characterized by being able to switch between the blue axis and the red axis, but since it is the “Predator” that Acer is proud of,As a keyboard design and workmanship is beyond doubt.Adopt the symbol “Predator”Black bluedesign, the panel usesAluminum, creating a sense of thickness.make sure60 million keystrokes of durabilityRigid, so you can use it for a long time without worry. A detachable palm rest with magnets is also included to support the user’s wrist.

Predator Aethon 700
Predator Aethon 700 Product Page

becauseSupport 100% anti-ghosting,Operation errors caused by simultaneous pressing can be prevented, enabling high-precision key input.certainlyMacro settings are also possiblecustomize it to your liking.

Predator Aethon 700
Predator Aethon 700 Product Page

The “Predator Aethon 700” is a gaming keyboard that certainly shines!except canCombined with Fn key to select 7 preset modes,By installing the dedicated software ” PredatorQuarterMaster ”，3 preset mode modes can also be added,and can performMacro Mode Settings. If you get the “Predator Aethon 700” then it’s best to first install the “PredatorQuarterMaster” and find a setup you like.

Predator Aethon 700
Predator Aethon 700 Product Page

General sales start on February 9th!

Acer “Predator Aethon 700” will be launchedGeneral sale from February 9, 2023 (Thursday)!The price isopen price, will be sold at EC sites such as Bic Camera Group, Yodobashi Camera, Joshin, ZOA, Unitcom, Amazon, Acer official online store, Acer Direct Rakuten market store, and Yahoo! shopping store. Preparing multiple keyboards in a gaming environment where things tend to multiply can be difficult, and on top of that, high-performance gaming keyboards are expensive, so if you have more than one, the expense will be very high. With the “Predator Aethon 700” you should be able to realize your dream of having two “Predator” keyboards in one unit for the same price as one (+α)!if youIt is the first time to buy a gaming keyboard,Sure, but if you’re thinking of buying a different type of keyboard, consider the “Predator Aethon 700”! Check out the Predator Aethon 700 product page for more details!

“Predator Aethon 700” Specifications
switch type Darfon switch
Wired/Wireless wired
battery/power consumption Not installed/5V=650mA
Material Aluminum+ABS resin
number of keys 104 keys/English
palm rest Yes (removable, accessory)
palm rest material polyethylene
cable type Braided Cable, USB 2.0 (Type A)
cable length 1.8m
Key switch durability 60 million times
MCU (microcontroller unit) processor 32-bit MCU
Onboard Memory Profile Settings 1
Polling Rate (Reporting Rate) 1ms/1,000Hz (minimum) *Settable with PredatorQuarterMaster
keyboard backlight Color: about 16.8 million colors (RGB) Brightness: 4 levels Effect: 7 types (default/breathing/radar/fireworks/reaction/wave/ripple)
LED indicator G-Mode, Num LOCK, Caps LOCK
N key rollover Enable 100% anti-ghosting
dedicated media Combine multimedia keys
Additional key combinations FN + Print Screen = Default FN + INS = Breathing FN + Home = Radar FN + Page UP = Firework FN + Del = Reactive FN + End = Wave FN + Page Down = 波紋
compatible operating system Windows 11, Windows 10
software predator season leader
color Black
Body size (width x depth x height) Approx. 450.0 x 250.5 x 53.5 mm (including palm rest) Approx. 450.0 x 161.5 x 53.5 mm (excluding palm rest)
body mass Approx. 1,653 g (including palm rest) Approx. 1,455 g (excluding palm rest)
bundled product Quick Start Guide (QSG), Magnetic Palm Rest, Warranty Card
warranty period 180 days
See also  Bill Gates' mugshot taken 45 years ago

You may also like

Codemotion announces an 8 million euro round: “We...

Dave Bautista: “I feel like I can give...

Codemotion announces an 8 million euro round: “We...

Amazon Luna is losing 53 more games this...

Beyond pocket money: the start-up with prepaid for...

Those who leave children alone with a smartphone

There are hidden areas under the crust, and...

Those who leave children alone with a smartphone

Darkest Dungeon II is coming in May

The rogue-lite action game “Flame Keeper” has released...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy