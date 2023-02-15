ASUS JAPAN Co., Ltd. announced that it will release game brands from March 2023 Republic of Gamers (hereinafter referred to as ROG) gaming laptop ” ROG Strix G18 “and” ROG Strix G16 “. Both products plan to release multiple models according to specifications, and all models will be equipped with the latest generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs!

Introducing the ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix G16 gaming laptops!

ROG Strix Series “ROG Strix G18” product page

ROG will release the “ROG Strix G18” and “ROG Strix G16” in the ROG Strix series of gaming laptops in March 2023. The latest models of the ROG Strix series are the 18-inch monitor “ROG Strix G18” and the 16-inch monitor “ROG Strix G16”, but all modelsBoth are equipped with the latest generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series, graphics performance is great. Improve! And with the 13th-generation Intel Core processor equipped with high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores and two types of CPUs, it will be possible to easily perform video distribution and screen recording while playing games.

Additionally, with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, it is now possible to synchronize the GPU’s screen output with the monitor’s display timing. You can play stress-free by suppressing screen flickering and scratching during playback.

Smooth and fast loading

The memory uses DDR5-4800 memory, which can start and load games at high speed. And all models announced this time are equipped with high-speed driving LCD for games! The general display adopts 60Hz, but by installing 240Hz driving liquid crystal and 165Hz driving liquid crystal, smooth display can be realized. In addition, the ratio of the bezel around the display of ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18 has been reduced to about 10% and 11% of ROG Strix G18, respectively, achieving a powerful screen display effect. Even if you buy a PC with a large display, the frame is thick and looks cheap.

3D sound with Dolby Atmos support

The audio supports Dolby Atmos, allowing you to experience immersive sound. You can experience more detailed and multi-layered virtual surround sound effects, and enjoy a sense of depth and immersion. You can also use presets tuned for movies and games, so even those who aren’t good at settings can rest assured!

rich interface

“ROG Strix G18” product page

Two types of Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2, are installed on the interface, both of which support screen output. In addition, an HDMI 2.1 is installed as a dedicated terminal for picture output. In addition, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports are installed, and a wired LAN socket is also installed. Don’t worry about the interface!

Of course, the lighting aspect of your gaming PC can’t be forgotten! All models are equipped with a light bar that shines in a straight line on the lower front of the main body and the lower front of the sides. The keyboard can be customized with RGB lighting for each key, so it can be customized to your liking!