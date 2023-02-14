An action RPG for smartphones from the “Holy Sword Art” series by Shikweirakunis Co., Ltd. “ Holy sword technique ECHOES of MANA “Announcement that the service will end at 15:00 on Monday, May 15, 2023 . .

Act now after celebrating one year on April 27

Notice on Termination of “Holy Sword” ECHOES of MANA Service Mana Densetsu ECHOES of MANA Official Site

“Holy Sword Legend ECHOES of MANA” is an action RPG, set inApril 27, 2022 (Wednesday)Start service on iOS and Android.This work isThe latest work in the “Holy Sword” seriesthe first released on the Game Boy in 1991, is a combination of previous series and original characters.Crossover works. When deciding to terminate the service, We concluded that it will be difficult to provide services that satisfy customers in the future. “. In line with the announcement,From February 13, 2023 (Monday) 15:00riseDiscontinuation of paid content “Spirit Stone” regarding “unused in-game currency (paid issuance)”, pursuant to Article 20, paragraph 1,Refunds will be made after the service ends.Due to the need to confirm the refund data, before completing the refund proceduredo not delete the application or reinstall the application due to the model change。

“Holy Kenden ECHOES of MANA” will be heldCelebrating its first anniversary on Thursday, April 27, 2023, but the service will end immediately after its first anniversary.announced that it willcontinue to holdIn-game activitiesthe main quest is under development until its completion,An art collection is also in production,Let’s enjoy “of MANA” to the fullest. For more information on the end of service, please visit SQUARE ENIX BRIDGE.