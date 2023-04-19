🎮April 2023 additional works will be released on “Sega Mega Drive for Nintendo Switch Online”! “Pulseman” and “Strike II Dash Plus” etc.

“Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack”, so that you can not only enjoy “Nintendo Switch Online ” service, you can also enjoy paid add-ons, and enjoy past masterpieces from the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Mega Drive. One of them is the” Sega Mega Drive” on Nintendo Switch Online “, but playable titles will be added from time to time. Last updated in December 2022, I figured it was time to play it all, but announced it was coming out this spring 4 new works 。

4 games will be delivered including Strike II!

On April 19, 2023 (Wednesday), “Sega Mega Drive for Nintendo Switch Online” will add 4 new games, which can be played by subscribing to the “Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack”.

Chameleon Kid (SEGA)

A side-scrolling action game in which the nine-faced hero Chameleon Kid fights in a holographic world. Complete over 100 rounds using each helmet’s special abilities.

Street Fighter II Dash Plus Champion Edition (CAPCOM)

An original work based on the second series “Street Fighter II” with additional elements added. Excite mode adds new tricks that let you change the speed of the game in 11 steps, and includes a group battle mode that lets you choose up to six characters and fight each other. Let’s enjoy the masterpiece of Street Fighter series together!

Pulse Man (Sega)

An action game created by “Game Freak”, famous for the Pokemon series, depicting the activities of the artificial life form “Pulseman” that penetrates light. Let’s enjoy charming characters, exciting world view and many gimmicks.

2015 AD. In order to destroy the ambition of Doc Waruyama, a genius scientist who plans to conquer the galaxy, Pulseman, a boy who can move freely between 3D worlds and computer networks, will rise! The stage of the battle against the mysterious secret organization “Galaxy Gang” led by Dr. Kazuyama is the occupied TV Tokyo, the mechanized Indian rainforest, the casino of Lars M. Bison, etc. In cities around the world, in computer networks, in every world, Pulseman’s adventures continue.

Flicky (Sega)

The side-scrolling action game “Flicky”, which debuted in May 1984, is an action game in which the cute blue bird “Flicky” familiar to Sonic plays an active part. Enjoy Flicky’s adventures!

Piyopiyos sunbathe on the bright terrace. But now it’s snack time. Flicky mother bird came to pick me up. Let’s go home with a guy or two. Oh, it’s hard! ! Here comes Nyan Nyan, the nasty cat. Escape by jumping and splashing with a hammer or beer mug. When all the piyopiyo go home, this will be a hot one, Flicky.

Delivery starts on April 19th (Wednesday)!

The four titles announced this time will be released from April 19, 2023 (Wednesday). To enjoy Sega Mega Drive for Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll need to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack, but in addition to Sega Mega Drive, you’ll also get access to titles like NINTENDO 64 and “Boy Advance”. If you can enjoy it, there’s no hand that doesn’t join in!