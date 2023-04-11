Home Technology 🎮Attack on Titan Eren Yeager, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackerman appear in “Fortress Knight”! -funglr Games
Technology

Epic Games’ popular title “Fort Knight” will be distributed from “Attack on Titan” to “Special Ops” such as “Alan Yeager”, “Captain Levi” and “Mikasa Ackerman” Group” member clothing.

Fortnite and Attack on Titan team up!

Fortnite x Attack on Titan
PR Times

A collaboration between “Fortnite” and “Attack on Titan” is held!You can now unlock it in Battle Passattack on titanEren Yeager Costume! In addition, “Captain Levi” and “Mikasa Ackerman” from the “Special Operations Team” will also participate in the battle at the same time!

Unlock the Attack on Titan costume!

Ellen Yeager, Captain Levi, Mikasa Ackerman
PR Times

Complete the Eren Yeager Battle Pass missions in Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 to unlock Eren Yeager clothing, accessories, loading screens, emotes, and more.

The Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass needs to be purchased to complete Eren Yeager’s quest. After purchasing the Battle Pass, accept the task of unlocking the costume!

In addition, special forces captain Levi and Mikasa Ackerman will also appear! Get every clothing and accessory in the item shop!

Drop from the sky with a 3D launcher!

3D activation deviceandlightning gunWill be implemented in the game as a new weapon. It can be equipped with 3D activation device and lightning spear, which can be obtained from the ground, treasure chest, and small boxes of the survey corps.

You can use the three-dimensional activation device to rise into the air, and you can use the lightning spear to shoot explosive rockets from your arms to damage enemies on both sides. Defeat giant targets all over the island with new gear!

For more information, check out the official Fortnite website and the Fortnite blog!

©HK/AOT
© 2023, Epic Games, Inc.

