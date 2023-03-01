PC online action RPG jointly developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios Network” BLUE PROTOCOL “The test will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 “around the end of March 2023” Apparently before the BLUE PROTOCOL web test, the distribution of the baseline software for you to experience character creation has already begun!

The network test, scheduled to begin on Saturday 14 January 2023, has been postponed due to serious issues. In this regard, the development and management team detailed the cause of the problem and how the problem was discovered in “Niu Professional Newsletter #6.1” on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).

“Bull Pro Communication #6.2” was delivered on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, now it’s clearIssue is being resolved on schedule. It is said that they are still fixing bugs, but once the internal network test is completed, the network test date will be posted on the BLUE PROTOCOL official website and twitter ( @BLUEPROTOCOL_JP ) published on.

What you can do with benchmarking software

Benchmark software is a software that can measure the comfort of playing games after setting the resolution and image quality. Unlike home consoles, PC performance varies from person to person. It can be used as a way to measure the overall specifications of CPU, graphics card, memory, etc.

Benchmark software will be released on BLUE PROTOCOL official website from March 1, 2023 (Wednesday)! By downloading, installing and running the benchmark software, you can gauge how comfortable you are with playing Blue Protocol!

Run the benchmark software that was just delivered! When I set the resolution to “2560 x 1440” and preset the settings to “Best Image Quality”, the result was “Very Comfortable” with a score of “9792”! When I turned the settings preset down to high quality, the score went up to “12525”, “very comfortable”, it seems that I can play without any problem! The benchmark evaluation and operation guidelines published on the BLUE PROTOCOL official website are as follows.

Evaluate Fraction Operation Guide very comfortable 10000～ It is very comfortable to play. Setting the graphics settings higher also seems to work. very comfortable 9000 to 9999 It is very comfortable to play. Higher graphics settings also seem to work fine. comfortable 8000-8999 You can play comfortably. Please adjust the graphics settings according to the operation. Moderately comfortable 7000-7999 It’s a little comfortable to play. Please adjust the graphics settings according to the operation. usually 6000-6999 you can play. Please adjust the graphics settings according to the operation. Recommend changing settings 5000 to 5999 In the case of high load, you may feel that the operation is heavy. We recommend that you keep your graphics settings as low as possible. need to change settings 4000-4999 You need to change the settings before starting playback. We recommend that you keep your graphics settings as low as possible. difficult to operate ～3999 We recommend that you use a computer that meets the operating environment.

Results will vary depending on your PC specs, so be sure to give it a try! Characters created with character creation will appear in the demo scene, so don’t forget!