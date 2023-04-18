Home » 🎮Capcom and Niantic’s location-based game “Monster Hunter Now” will be released worldwide in September 2023! Closed beta on April 25
Capcom Co., Ltd.Released the smartphone version of the latest work in the “Monster Hunter” series ” Monster Hunter Now ”! Monster Hunter Now is familiar with Ingress and Pokémon GONianticA real-world hunting action game developed by the company, which is scheduled to be released worldwide in September 2023.

Monster Hunter Now is coming September 2023!

monster hunter now
The hunting action game “Monster Hunter” series developed by Capcom. “Monster Hunter: World“, which was released in January 2018, has gained global popularity, as of December 31, 2022 (Sat)18.6 million bottlesnow selling.

“Monster Hunter Now” is a new smartphone game that combines the appeal of the Monster Hunter series with Niantic’s development technology. The player becomes a hunter and embarks on an adventure to hunt and kill monsters that appear in the real world.

In the released teaser video, “Rioreus”, “Kururuyakku” and “Pukepuke” appeared.We don’t know the details of the game, but we plan to start playing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023About 10,000 peopleConduct closed beta testing. Sign up now on the official Monster Hunter Now website and wish you a winning prize!

title summary
Name monster hunter now
type REAL WORLD HUNTING ACTION
Applicable models Smartphone (iOS/Android)
delivery date September 2023
price Free to play (with in-game purchases)

© 2023 Niantic. Characters / Artwork/ Music
© CAPCOM CO., LTD.

