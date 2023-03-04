In addition to playing online, there are many special benefits, soNintendo Switch OnlineIt can be said that it is a must-have magic suit for Nintendo Switch users. I think there are many people who say that.Just a waste for online gaming, so I hope you’ll take advantage of it. In particular, ” Nintendo Switch Online Family Computer & Super Famicom and the ” NINTENDO 64 Nintendo Switch Online “and” Sega Mega Drive for Nintendo Switch Online ” ” is the distributed title. For the first time in years you can play a level alone. In addition, starting from February 9, 2023 (Thursday), “+ Additional Pack” in ” Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online “and“Game Boy Advance Nintendo Switch Online ” will start distributing to make it more fleshed out, evenVery fulfilling.It has evolved into a service titles will be added to each service sequentially, but it was announced that new titles will be distributed to “Game Boy Advance Nintendo Switch Online” about a month after the start of the service. “The masterpiece of the Metroid “Series” Metroid Fusion” will be added to the release title!

The hugely popular 4th series on Switch! "Metroid Fusion" is the fourth work in the seriesreleased February 2003 for the Game Boy Advance.this year is20th anniversary.The predecessor Super Metroid was released in 1994, so it isFirst new work in nine years.In this production, when Samus Alan goes to the sceneWhile investigating the explosion accident at the BIOLOGIC Astrobiological Laboratory,AppearedParasitic Life Form "X" . Explore the large laboratory, and destroy "X" while awakening Samus's ability, but since it is a familiar 2D "Galaxy Warrior", people who have played other series should be able to play it smoothly!title will beMarch 9, 2023 (Thursday)Added, so if you haven't subscribed to the "+Add-on Pack", take this chance!