new season Splatoon 3 “There are only a few days left before the 5th Grand Ceremony. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 am to Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:00 am held.This is The first grand ceremony since the opening of the “2023 Spring Fresh Season” there must be many people with their own new weapon Participate in activities. The new level will also be a battle level , it seems that this time will also be very fun! “Haikara City” will release new battle BGM in addition to the famous and new songs of “Shio Collars”, and it is expected that the festival will have some differences in production and music.we decide Provide “Splatoon 3” update data ！

Also change the points earned by festivals! The content of the updated information is public!

Splatoon 3’sUpdate data Ver.3.1.0Decision to be published on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00！In addition to tweaking various weapons and equipment, fixing bugs，Adjust points for each sector of the festival!Until now, “Yobi Festival” was 8p, but now it is7p voter turnout was 10p, but now it is8p .Conversely, “Triple Color Matching” was increased from 15p to18p .Indeed, the faction with the highest turnout tends to win the “Yobi Festival,” IThe impression is that there are many cases where the results are unchanged when the interim announcement is made, butThis adjustment depends on the outcome of the battle, especially the “three-color battle” in the second half, and the possibility of catching up is also very high!In addition, the new season addedThe special “Dingwanghua” thoughInvulnerable to Gachiyagura and Gachiasari, but seems like there will be some adjustments. I think everyone’s main weapons are adjusted as well, so check the Nintendo site for updates and get ready for the holidays!And this time tooData updates are required to play online features,soBe sure to update before the festival starts！