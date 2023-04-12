Auto parts manufacturer Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Tokai Rika) announced the launch of the e- sports game equipment brand ” ZENAIM .As the first brand product of “ZENAIM” released this time, we will release Industry’s first “Non-contact Magnetic Detection Thin Keyboard”.

Tokai Rika, which has been making parts that people can touch, is a gaming brand that boasts top-tier gear with overwhelming functionality and high design, as well as intuitive and stress-free software.Brand slogan “WELL GAMING” means Provide a happy gaming experience for everyone 。

The game equipment brand “ZENAIM” is a brand jointly created by the auto parts manufacturer “Tokai Rika” which develops, manufactures and sells car switches and keys, and various companies. Tokai Rika has been manufacturing auto parts for more than 70 years, with the high-quality manufacturing and core technologies we have cultivated along the way create new value For the concept, entered the game equipment market.born

Release the brand’s first low-profile keyboard “ZENAIM KEYBOARD”!

We announce the Low Profile Keyboard” ZENAIM KEYBOARD “As the first product of the game equipment brand “ZENAIM”. This keyboard applies theMagnetic induction technologyand equipped with an original magnetic sensor switch ” ZENAIM KEY SWITCH “. The equipped “ZENAIM KEY SWITCH” isEquipped with the industry’s first non-contact magnetic detection method that applies magnetic induction technology to switchesThin keyboard. Equipped with switches with a short overall height, the components that make it up are thin, and the keyboard itself is also designed with a thin profile.

It achieves a smooth push feel with minimal rattle, so it can perform at its best even in scenarios where a momentary operator error or a delayed response could be fatal. No matter where you press the edge or the center of the key, there is a constant ON/OFF action, and it is designed to have nearly the same push and return load.

Software “ZENAIM SOFTWARE” for smooth and intuitive setup

Software that can set “ZENAIM KEYBOARD” ZENAIM SOFTWARE will also appear. The software is designed to be as easy to use as possible, withSimple UI Design, both professional players and beginners can enjoy.Equipped with a “Professionalset function“,recording function” kill clip function ” and ” that can set ON/OFF operation in 0.1mm incrementsVariable driving point function” .

“ZENAIM KEYBOARD” and “ZENAIM SOFTWARE” released by “ZENAIM” are produced by the professional e-sports team ZETA DIVISION ( @zetadivision ) producer, and developed the keyboard and software. It is overseen by a team active at the forefront of the esports community, so its performance is beyond doubt. “ZENAIM KEYBOARD” is scheduled toMay 2023Released in Japan.

“ZENAIM” press conference held!

To commemorate the launch of “ZENAIM”, will beThursday, May 11, 2023The event will be held at WITH HARAJUKU HALL in Tokyo. At the event site, in addition to the product briefing, everyone can also use ZENAIM KEYBOARD to play games and experience products. This event is a registration lottery system, and the specific registration method will be posted on ZENAIM official Twitter ( @zenaim_official ) announcement, please pay attention to us and wait for more excitement! For details of the e-sports equipment brand “ZENAIM”, please refer to the official website of ZENAIM.