qualifying round

rule ・Tournament with 3 wins.・Turbo 3 Fixed ・The losing side can change roles after one match.

forbidden characters Hyper Street Fighter II：Akuma Vampire Savior：無

environment ・Implemented in the attraction arcade cabinet (NESiCAxLive) * Please note that this is not a “Capcom Fighting Collection” contest.・Implemented * arcade controller use at Plaza Capcom “Capcom Fighting Collection” (Steam) (arcade controller can be brought in)

holding store MAXIM HERO (Sapporo City, Hokkaido) Plaza Capcom Kichijoji Store (Musashino City, Tokyo) Game Plaza Central Hachioji Store (Hachioji City, Tokyo) Apina Ina Store (Ina City, Nagano Prefecture) Plaza Capcom Shitoro Store (Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture) MIRAINO AEON MALL Hakusan Store (Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture) Apina Yokkaichi Store (Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture) Max Plaza Zentsuji (Zentsuji City, Kagawa Prefecture) ※Please confirm the event site for each store address and Twitter account.

date and time From Saturday, March 4, 2023 to Sunday, April 2, 2023 *The date and time of the event will vary depending on the store. The implementation schedule will be posted on NESiCAxLive_PR official Twitter ( @NESiCAxLive_PR ) published sequentially.

pass Anyone can participate *People under the age of 16 participating in the 18:00-20:00 qualifying round must be accompanied by a guardian. *If you are still unable to participate in the final after winning the preliminaries, please let us know when you register.

how to enter Eligible entries must be made by the entrant himself at the venue on the day of the competition. *We do not accept phone registrations. * If you have any other questions, please visit the store on the same day. *Depending on the number of applicants, it may be on a first-come, first-served basis. Notice.

entrance fee Please check at each holding store. Participation in the qualifiers held at “Plaza Capcom” is free.

Prizes (Participation Prizes) Original stickers *Limited quantity.

Comment *The number of finalists will vary based on the number of qualifying rounds held at each venue.

finals

place Shinjuku “EXBAR TOKYO plus”

date and time Opening: Scheduled to start at 10:00 on April 9, 2023 (Sunday) * Details such as qualifying on that day will be announced on the website as needed. *Please note that transportation and accommodation costs will be borne by the individual.

prize Finalist: Certificate of Merit

host a competition Taitung

cooperate Capcom