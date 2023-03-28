Six years have passed since the March 2017 release of the Early Access version on Steam, Battle Royale Monument PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (hereinafter referred to as PUBG) the main indicators have been released. “PUBG Mobile”, which is loved all over the world and has broken many records, so stay tuned!

PUBG is the haunted game that has sold more than75 million copies.The number of concurrent connections has reached3.52 million, setting the highest record in Steam history, and drew new boundaries in gaming history. Currently, we are expanding platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, Kakao Games, PlayStation, Xbox, etc., and developing various contents so that more players can play.

The PUBG service is available in 242 countries and is loved by players worldwide.As of February 2023, the cumulative number of registered accounts has exceeded 150.73 million, and the total playing time is as long as16.3 billion hours. 16.3 billion hours doesn’t make sense, but converted to years, that’s about 1.8 million years. …I have no idea.

In addition, the topic of cooperation with McLaren is still fresh in the memory of global brands, covering a total of 20 global IPs across games, vehicles, artists, etc., here I come.