“ Kirby “Limited Time Shop” KIRBY COLORFUL STORE “It will be held at Season Collect, an event space in Ecute Omiya, from April 24 (Monday) to May 7 (Sunday), 2023. Kirby goods such as standard popular items and event-limited items are available. “Original can badge ” also appeared as a purchase bonus!

A large collection of “Kirby Star” props!

PR Times

Kirby limited time shop “KIRBY COLORFUL STORE” ( @KIRBY_COLORFUL ) will be open for a limited time from April 24 (Monday) to May 7 (Sunday), 2023! In this limited-time store featuring the colorful and beloved Kirby, many of Kirby’s standard and popular items will appear, such as mascots, cushions, and event-exclusive items such as brand collaborations. In addition, if you purchase more than 2,000 yen (tax included) at the venue, you will get one of six “original tin badges” at random. In the store, you can enjoy shopping in a colorful world view using the key art of the event, and Kirby and Waddle Dee will welcome you.