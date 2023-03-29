“Kirby“Limited Time Shop” KIRBY COLORFUL STORE “It will be held at Season Collect, an event space in Ecute Omiya, from April 24 (Monday) to May 7 (Sunday), 2023. Kirby goods such as standard popular items and event-limited items are available. “Original can badge ” also appeared as a purchase bonus!
A large collection of “Kirby Star” props!
Kirby limited time shop “KIRBY COLORFUL STORE” ( @KIRBY_COLORFUL ) will be open for a limited time from April 24 (Monday) to May 7 (Sunday), 2023! In this limited-time store featuring the colorful and beloved Kirby, many of Kirby’s standard and popular items will appear, such as mascots, cushions, and event-exclusive items such as brand collaborations. In addition, if you purchase more than 2,000 yen (tax included) at the venue, you will get one of six “original tin badges” at random. In the store, you can enjoy shopping in a colorful world view using the key art of the event, and Kirby and Waddle Dee will welcome you.
|Outline of “KIRBY COLORFUL STORE”
|period
|April 24, 2023 (Monday) to May 7, 2023 (Sunday)
|venue
|Ecute Omiya Activity Space Seasonal Collection
|business hours
|Monday to Saturday: 9:30 to 22:00, Sunday and public holidays: 9:30 to 21:00 ※The last day closes at 20:30
The purchase privilege is “Original Can Badge”
If you purchase more than 2,000 yen including tax at the venue, you will get an “original tin badge”! There are 6 patterns in total, randomly distributed.
original tin badge
Introducing some of our products!
Niginigi Mascot, Triangle Cheek Pads, Triangle Cheek Mascot
- Niginigi mascot: 1,650 yen (tax included)
- Triangular cheek pad: 4,950 yen (tax included)
- Triangle cheek mascot: 1,870 yen (tax included)
Tote bag, mug, slippers with can badge
- Can badge tote bag: 3,080 yen (tax included)
- Mugs: 1,650 yen each (tax included)
- Slippers: 2,530 yen (tax included)
travel tumbler
- 220 yen each (tax included)
Acrylic Rod Keychain
- 550 yen each (tax included)
The irresistible limited-time shop “KIRBY COLORFUL STORE” for Kirby fans will open on Monday, April 24, 2023! Please come and visit us. For details, please refer to KIRBY COLORFUL STORE official Twitter account ( @KIRBY_COLORFUL ）。