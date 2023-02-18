SNK’s ” THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV “(hereinafter referred to as KOF XV) will start the second season in January 2023, more and more It is exciting, and as the name of e- sports , various large and small competitions are also very popular and held all over the world . Speaking of the major events that have been announced, I think it will be selected for the end of March 2023″ EVO Japan 2023 “and the World Series” SNK World Championship 2023 ” main event title, probably ” EVO 2023” “. You don’t know that enthusiasm will cool down. I am also looking forward to “EVO Japan 2023 “Kim Ga-hwan preview at SNK booth ! Such a KOF XV Celebrated its first anniversary on Friday, February 17, 2023! Congratulations! It’s been a memorable one-year anniversary, so there’s nothing wrong with that, right? announced that the ” KOF XV 1st Anniversary Illustration Contest ” to commemorate the first anniversary of the release!

Post KOF XV themed illustrations on Twitter!

KOF XV 1st Anniversary Illustration Contest SNK official website

“KOF XV 1st Anniversary Illustration Contest”, as the name suggests, we areLooking for illustrations on the theme of KOF XV, to commemorate the first anniversary of KOF’s release!Of course, there are also prizes for wonderful works, which are selected after strict reviewThe 10 outstanding winners will receive Amazon gift certificates。 A value of 30,000 yen but, 10 SNK winners will receive an Amazon gift card A value of 3,000 yen is presented. In addition, works that have won the Excellence Award will be announced and exhibited at the SNK booth at “EVO Japan 2023”! What an honor! The official events of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION”, “SAMURAI SPIRITS”, “FATAL FURY MARK OF THE WOLVES”, “FATAL FURY SPECIAL” will also be held at the SNK booth, and many people will come to watch able to see it. Welcome to join us! To participate, follow SNK Official Twitter ( @SNKPofficial_jp ) and use the label“2600 x 2300 pixels (color paper size) “illustration. #KOFXV Illustration Contest ” will be added to your Twitter account. Note that tweets from locked accounts are not eligible. Time to applyFrom February 17, 2023 (Friday) to March 12, 2023 (Sunday) ,hurry up! Please check the SNK official website for the competition outline such as registration qualifications and precautions! also, Illustrations drawn by KOF XV chief designer Tomohiro Nakata to commemorate the 1st anniversaryIt’s public, be sure to check it out!