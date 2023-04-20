🎮KOF’s survival SLG “KOF: Survival City” starts service in Japan! In commemoration of the release, luxurious gifts are being distributed! -funglr Games

The “EVO Japan 2023” competition held from March 31, 2023 (Friday) to April 2, 2023 (Sunday) is also very exciting. King of Fighters XV “(KOF XV) Of course the contestants won the championship, but SNK’s booth But it is getting hot day by day, The latest information on SNK games The release of the song has attracted the attention of SNK fans all over the world . In terms of KOF XV, released “ Kim Kapfan ” release date announcement, “ Sylvie Paula Bora The in-game tidbits of “” are released, “ Gonitz “The announcement and many other announcements. .Since the KOF series is popular all over the world , in addition to numbered games such as KOF XV, released Various games for smartphones 。 Survival Simulator KOF《 KOF: Survival City “The service is launched in Japan!

Survival SLG with “NESTS” as background

KOF: Survival City isJOYCITYdevelopingA survival simulation game based on KOF. The official PV mainly depicts “ K’ ‘, and since “ Grizalid ” also appears, so the era setting seems to be the same as “ NESTS arc”Corresponding.

story

In a peaceful world, “NESTS” appeared, trying to conquer the world with advanced technology. NESTS captured ordinary people and carried out cruel transformation experiments, and began to occupy all parts of the world with the transformed humans and mutants produced after successful experiments as weapons. With the world in chaos, a captain appears to confront the NESTS and try to restore peace. Can Captain defeat NESTS and restore peace to the world?

“KOF: City of Survival” Official Site

Many popular SNK characters that appeared in KOF have appearedthe originalactionwith simulation gamesStrategyMutuallycombined. !Currently, to commemorate the release in Japan, players who start the game for the first time will receivebeautiful giftthe official Twitter is hostingGame impression twitter activity! Follow “KOF: Survival City” official Twitter ( @KOFsurvivalcity ) and tweeted “#KOF Survival City” tag posted you play KOF: Survival City 》The impression to complete the application!Items useful for combat willGive to 100 people by way of lotteryso it’s perfect for starting a sprint.Closing date is Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 am 。I see no reason not to play the new KOF game! Download it from the App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android users and jump into the world of KOF: Survival City! For details, please check the official website of “The King of Fighters: City of Survival”!