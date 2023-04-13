《street fighter 6 ” is the latest entry in the fighting game series “Street Fighter”.June 2, 2023 (Friday)The release is less than two months away, and two months after the release, it was immediately selected as theThe name of the main event of “Evo 2023”, the world‘s largest fighting game festival to be held from August 4, 2023 (Friday) to August 6, 2023 (Sunday). There is no doubt that it will be exciting from the start of the day. release. In addition to its evolution as a pure fighting game, Street Fighter VI will introduce various new features, among which, “world tour” will be the most compelling. Creating an avatar as your alter ego, incorporating not only the visuals but also the skills you’ve learned from the master, will becomeAn immersive story mode, you can not only fight, but also move and explore the city… It’s a brand new mode. So, isn’t there still someone who hasn’t made it to the top? For such a person,We’ve decided to offer a “Street Fighter 6 Showcase” that will provide the latest information including World Tour details!