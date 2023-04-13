《street fighter 6 ” is the latest entry in the fighting game series “Street Fighter”.June 2, 2023 (Friday)The release is less than two months away, and two months after the release, it was immediately selected as theThe name of the main event of “Evo 2023”, the world‘s largest fighting game festival to be held from August 4, 2023 (Friday) to August 6, 2023 (Sunday). There is no doubt that it will be exciting from the start of the day. release. In addition to its evolution as a pure fighting game, Street Fighter VI will introduce various new features, among which, “world tour” will be the most compelling. Creating an avatar as your alter ego, incorporating not only the visuals but also the skills you’ve learned from the master, will becomeAn immersive story mode, you can not only fight, but also move and explore the city… It’s a brand new mode. So, isn’t there still someone who hasn’t made it to the top? For such a person,We’ve decided to offer a “Street Fighter 6 Showcase” that will provide the latest information including World Tour details!
Lil Wayne hosts the show! Shipping at 7 am on April 21st!
“Street Fighter 6 Showcase” will bePosted Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00AM JST! “Street Fighter 6 Showcase” development team will bringThe latest news, including details on the World Tour，World famous rapper “Lil Wayne”Will be the MC of the show!Looks like it’s going to be a gorgeous castAn informative presentation of over 30 minutes,butSeems like there might be big news at the end of the show. What kind of big news will break out, you have to see for yourself! Start broadcast at 7:00 in the morning,Let’s witness it together in real time when you are getting ready for work or school!For details, please visit the “Street Fighter 6 Showcase” special site!Finally, the show hostA special message from Mr. Lil Wayneplease watch!
