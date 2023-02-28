Home Technology 🎮Masterpiece’s latest puzzle series “Magical Drop VI” will land on PC and Nintendo Switch on April 25! -funglr Games
“Tetris” “Puyo Puyo” “Columns” “Puzzle & Dragons” “ Puzzle Bobble”, “Panel de Pon! “Some things just don’t mix. I think everyone has their favorite games and games they’re good at, but my personal favorite puzzle game is Data East’s“Magic Water Drop” series.Everyone will experience the second diseasetarot arcana themedCharacters draw its charm, but by attracting “drops” approaching from top to bottom and aligning the same color, they can be removed.This is a game with walking action elements, as long as I had pocket money, I played at the game center (MVS, the candy store at the time). In 2022 Poland Forever Entertainment announced the launch of the new ” Magical Drop VI “, the “Magical Drop” series, which has many fans but has not released a new work for many years, became a big topic. At that time, the release date was “THIS WINTER”, butThe release date is finally set!

Releases April 25th on PC and Switch!

The release date of “Magical Drop VI” has been confirmed asTuesday, April 25, 2023!platform isPCandNintendo Switch , and Steam and gog.com on PC. PS4 and Xbox One release dates are currently undecided, so let’s wait for further information.At present, the Steam page of “Magical Drop VI” has been launched, the interfaceAvailable in 6 languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, and PolishFull voice is Japanese, so you can assume the Nintendo Switch version can be done with the same setup. Curious who will be in charge of the resume for Japanese voice support, but it’s less than two months away from the release,There should be a follow-up report soon!Looking forward to it! In addition, Japan is 8 hours ahead of Poland, where Forever Entertainment is located, so there is a possibility that there will be errors when distribution starts. Together with the price, take a look at the store pages of each platform when it goes on sale!

