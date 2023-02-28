The release date of “Magical Drop VI” has been confirmed asTuesday, April 25, 2023!platform isPCandNintendo Switch , and Steam and gog.com on PC. PS4 and Xbox One release dates are currently undecided, so let’s wait for further information.At present, the Steam page of “Magical Drop VI” has been launched, the interfaceAvailable in 6 languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, and Polish。Full voice is Japanese, so you can assume the Nintendo Switch version can be done with the same setup. Curious who will be in charge of the resume for Japanese voice support, but it’s less than two months away from the release,There should be a follow-up report soon!Looking forward to it! In addition, Japan is 8 hours ahead of Poland, where Forever Entertainment is located, so there is a possibility that there will be errors when distribution starts. Together with the price, take a look at the store pages of each platform when it goes on sale!

