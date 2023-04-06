The red and white machine, the Game Boy, and now the Super Nintendo are all positioned as “ classic game “. Different from the latest game nostalgia and emotion picture, Unusual difficulty and unique gameplay etc., with emotions that can only be felt in “classic games”.In fact, it Over time, even among younger generations became popular before it was born people .However, the games and game software of that era are now very valuable , it is difficult to collect anything that works properly, let alone something that is intact.and there are many things premium of, It will be more difficult to play .Therefore, various companies archive “Classic Game” and provide it to various services, but the forerunner “au Smart Pass Premium Classic Game” (*November 30, 2021 (Tue) service) is Mediba Co., Ltd. , provided the ending). Currently, with ” Said by GMO “Cooperation, we “easy games” available on the au portal Come to entertain a lot of people, but… you still want to play “classic games” right? Sorry to keep you waiting! mediba “Classic Games” will begin to be delivered to “Gesoten by GMO” ！

Easily play on your smartphone, tablet, PC and more!

Classic Game Offers Title Medibar official website

mediba Co., Ltd. announces,Will start from April 6, 2023 (Thursday)Provided “classic games” to the online game and community service “Gesoten by GMO” developed by Japan GMO Media Co., Ltd. “magic drop 2 》、《Ninja Iron Blood Maru》、 “Dragon Fist” series、 “Super Mandarin” series etc.More than 30 worksThe services of each company such as “Classic Game”, “GMO’s Gesoten”, and “Easy Game” on the au portal site can be played sequentially.By the way, the provided game titles are the following34 titles！

The beautiful sparrow player Su Qipai

Fist of the Flying Dragon

Fist of Wyvern S Hyper Version

Dragon Fist S Golden Fighter

Fist of the Wyvern III Dragon Fighters

Fist of the Dragon II Dragon Wings

Flying Dragon Boxing Secret Art Book

Ninja Meatballs

Ultraman Ultra Base Boss

big monster debras

spaceship space vehicle

World Grand Prix pole position finish

little magic

to whip

Motteke Oh! Thief

magic drop 2

plasma ball

Z formation

Fighter Shi Mizoguchi is on the verge of death! !

dark lord

Super China World 3 Super Dimensional Battle

Super Chinese World 2 Universe One Fighting Competition

Super Chinese World

Super Chinese Warrior

Super China 3

Super Chinese 2 Dragon Kid

Jajamaru’s Big Adventure

city ​​connection

lord of kings

excellence

Agus

Super EDF

SD Flying Dragon Fist

Pizza pop!

I think people who started as new employees in April of this year are having busy days, butit’s important to take a break.Conversely, students entering higher educationThe schedule is surprisingly relaxed before the end of Golden Week, and they have time to do nothing. At a time like this, a “classic game” that can be played in a variety of settings and offers a variety of titles should give a lot of people an emotional gaming experience, whether they have a little spare time or just sit back and play!Earned by playing classic gamesnew fun life! Please check the official website of Medibar Co., Ltd. for details!