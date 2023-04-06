The red and white machine, the Game Boy, and now the Super Nintendo are all positioned as “classic game“. Different from the latest gamenostalgia and emotionpicture,Unusual difficulty and unique gameplayetc., with emotions that can only be felt in “classic games”.In fact, itOver time, even among younger generationsbecame popular before it was bornpeople.However, the games and game software of that era are nowvery valuable, it is difficult to collect anything that works properly, let alone something that is intact.and there are many thingspremiumof,It will be more difficult to play.Therefore, various companiesarchive“Classic Game” and provide it to various services, but the forerunner “au Smart Pass Premium Classic Game” (*November 30, 2021 (Tue) service) isMediba Co., Ltd. , provided the ending). Currently, with ” Said by GMO “Cooperation, we“easy games” available on the au portalCome to entertain a lot of people, but… you still want to play “classic games” right? Sorry to keep you waiting! mediba“Classic Games” will begin to be delivered to “Gesoten by GMO” ！
Easily play on your smartphone, tablet, PC and more!
mediba Co., Ltd. announces,Will start from April 6, 2023 (Thursday)Provided “classic games” to the online game and community service “Gesoten by GMO” developed by Japan GMO Media Co., Ltd. “magic drop 2 》、《Ninja Iron Blood Maru》、 “Dragon Fist” series、 “Super Mandarin” series etc.More than 30 worksThe services of each company such as “Classic Game”, “GMO’s Gesoten”, and “Easy Game” on the au portal site can be played sequentially.By the way, the provided game titles are the following34 titles！
- The beautiful sparrow player Su Qipai
- Fist of the Flying Dragon
- Fist of Wyvern S Hyper Version
- Dragon Fist S Golden Fighter
- Fist of the Wyvern III Dragon Fighters
- Fist of the Dragon II Dragon Wings
- Flying Dragon Boxing Secret Art Book
- Ninja Meatballs
- Ultraman Ultra Base Boss
- big monster debras
- spaceship space vehicle
- World Grand Prix pole position finish
- little magic
- to whip
- Motteke Oh! Thief
- magic drop 2
- plasma ball
- Z formation
- Fighter Shi Mizoguchi is on the verge of death! !
- dark lord
- Super China World 3 Super Dimensional Battle
- Super Chinese World 2 Universe One Fighting Competition
- Super Chinese World
- Super Chinese Warrior
- Super China 3
- Super Chinese 2 Dragon Kid
- Jajamaru’s Big Adventure
- city connection
- lord of kings
- excellence
- Agus
- Super EDF
- SD Flying Dragon Fist
- Pizza pop!
I think people who started as new employees in April of this year are having busy days, butit’s important to take a break.Conversely, students entering higher educationThe schedule is surprisingly relaxed before the end of Golden Week, and they have time to do nothing. At a time like this, a “classic game” that can be played in a variety of settings and offers a variety of titles should give a lot of people an emotional gaming experience, whether they have a little spare time or just sit back and play!Earned by playing classic gamesnew fun life! Please check the official website of Medibar Co., Ltd. for details!
