Get the special layered armor “Lenigan”!

Protect food loads! PR Times

2023AprilOn the 13th (Thursday), the event mission “Guard the Food Road! ”After clearing this event mission, you can craft the special layered armor “Renigan”!

lenigan PR Times

The special stacked armor “Renigan” is a reproduction of the charged armor that appeared in “Monster Hunter Frontier”. Men are bitter, women are cute. The completeness of the armor set is very good, a popular design for both men and women!

Special program next week!

“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Twitter ( @MH_Rise_JP ) Updated on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:07 pm. The new skill “Cush” and the accessory “Cush Pearl” were released last week, but this week…

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 pm “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special” will be distributed!

finally come! A special season of the 5th free title update scheduled for April 2023 is here! Even though it was Chinese New Year, the hunters must have been very nervous. There is less than a week before the delivery of the program, let us challenge the activity tasks together and wait for the time to come!

new device? Twitter

A new image was also released.It looks like Kamura’s equipment, but on the neckThere is a scarf blowing in the wind. In the previous game “Monster Hunter: World“, there is also a similar equipment called the sealed dragon bone.

route map “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Official Site

Finally, the fifth free game update has been revealed. In the 5th free title update, “Resurrected Elder Dragon Monster” and “Enhanced Individual Monster” will be added. It’s early days, but I wonder if updates will continue after May 2023. on twitter ( @MH_Rise_JP ) on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and check back often!