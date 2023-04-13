Home Technology 🎮New colors have been added to the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2” in the “Xbox Design Lab”! Play with your favorite colors!
Many people use gamepad-type input devices when playing gamescontroller.fromThe basic payment that comes with the host arriveshigh performance professionalmoney, evenis made by a third party, you have a lot of options, so choose the controller that suits you best in terms of price, operability, body size, design, etc. You have to be while it doesn’t affect performance,But the color of the controller is also an important factor.Because you’ll be wearing it every day, you want it to be your favorite color and most importantlyyour favorite color will inspire you!Controllers from various manufacturers are available in a variety of colors beyond the default colors, but it can be hard to find one that suits your taste. Therefore, since 2016, Xboxprovided” Xbox Design Lab“, you can freely customize the color scheme of the controller, and ” Xbox Wireless Controller“, and from October 2022, ” Xboxwireless controller”colorElite Wireless Controller Series 2 “.you canmake it your own.So far, “Xbox Design Lab” hasCan be highly customized,I see!

Add new colors to make it more like yourself!

“Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2”Added new colors that can be customized in the “Xbox Design Lab”the top case and back case have16 typesMain color, ABXY buttons have12 colors17 accent colorsUsed for paddles and arrow keys.You can now choose for the color and other parts of the controller25 typesAccent color! Vibrant colors like garnet red, glacier blue and deep pink are a great way to express yourself, and the black ABXY button completes the chic design.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Xbox cable

You can also buyAccessories in your favorite color, such as paddles and joysticks, so if you’re already using the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2” or “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition”, how do you choose a standout color and when to buy a spare?With so many options, you should be able toCreate the design that best suits your taste based on the combination! Check out the Xbox Design Lab now!

