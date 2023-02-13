Smart Light Manufacturer Nanoleaf Japan Co., Ltd. Officially announced the partnership with the equipment manufacturer known as “Lighting” CORSAIR Collaborative Seamless Spatial Expression Technology ” iCUE Murals ’. Nanoleaf products and CORSAIR products work seamlessly together on the same network for immersive lighting.

Nanoleaf x CORSAIR “iCUE Mural”

Gamers are familiar with making everything glow in 16.8 million colors. Not only the mouse and keyboard, but also the motherboard, fans, memory, graphics board, etc. inside the PC, all evolved in their own way, so that there is nothing that does not shine.There is nothing left to shine!You may hear people say this, but I think the next step is to light up the whole room. Plus, if you can control the lights, you should be able to create a fantastic playroom! “iCUE Murals” will realize such ambitions.

Nanoleaf and CORSAIR will enter into a partnership in October 2022. “iCUE Murals”, which has been in beta form for a long time, is finally fully launched with software version 4.33.138! This “iCUE Murals” brings a new level of immersive experience by integrating images and lighting from compatible products.

Experience it at the CORSAIR booth at RED° TOKYO TOWER!

RED° TOKYO TOWER experience PR Times

However, if you want to experience the excitement of these things, you need to buy a lot of goods, and it is quite difficult to collect them from scratch. For gamers who want to shine, the “iCUE Murals” experience zone has opened at the CORSAIR booth at Japan’s largest e-sports facility “RED° TOKYO TOWER”! For a limited time until the end of March 2023, you can experience various preset themes and ambient lights that match your screen! When you’re visiting for an esports or attraction experience, check it out! It definitely looks great!

