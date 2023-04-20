🎮Play Android games on your PC! Google’s official “Google Play Games” beta release!

In addition to game centers and dedicated consoles, we are now in An era in which games can be enjoyed in various environments such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets .especially The development of smartphone games It’s remarkable how long ago, most smartphone games were just tapping the screen, but now you can play the same game on PC and console across platforms. You can also feel the evolution of the performance of the smartphone itself.Games released on cross-platforms including smartphones can be played on PCs or smartphones with the same account depending on the situation at the time, but Games released only on smartphones It’s a situation where I don’t have no choice but to play on my smartphone.I sure you always wanted Stream your favorite games on the big screen ,or Play games with a mouse or keyboard instead of touch controls 。 Google Play Games beta lets you play Android games on PC Released in Japan!

Play smartphone games on your PC!

google play games Google Play Games Beta Official Site

Google Play Games is a program that allows you toWindows PCGame onAndroidServices for smartphone and tablet games.This time it was launched in JapanBeta.passSign in with the same Google account,you canSynchronize playback data between devices, so you can continue playing games on your smartphone while you’re on the go.allowableAppropriate equipment for the situationPlay Android games on your phone, like a little on your tablet before bed.Of course, the picture on the smart phone is very beautiful and smooth now, but it is alsoSometimes I want to play on the big screen, so you’ll enjoy it even more if you’re playing on a desktop or laptop. And on PC,You can also use mouse and keyboard to operate,Instead of touch operation! I can connect and use a compatible mouse and keyboard with my Android smartphone, but if I put the smartphone on the stand and use the mouse and keyboard, the screen is a little hard to read and setup is a pain. If games were easy to play on a PC with a mouse and keyboard connected from the start,then the performance will increase with the larger screen!Of course, since it syncs with your Google accountyou can earn Google Play credits even if you make in-app purchases on PC,So don’t worry.

Using the Google Play Games Betaminimum requirementsyes

Operating system: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage: SSD 10GB free space

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630GPU or equivalent

Processor: 4-core (physical core) CPU (some games require Intel CPU)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Windows administrator account

Enable hardware virtualization

… already become. Considering recent Windows PCs,not so demanding, so it looks like Windows users and Android users can give it a try right away. For more information on terms of use, please view the Google Play Help Center. This is a beta version of the official release, so you can’t get started without actually touching it!even in betaCan play over 100 games,For example” Uma Musume Pretty Derby ”、“ Dragon Ball Legends ”、“ Genshin “and” WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS Illusion War so be sure to participate in the open beta. Let’s try it out! For more information and to download the beta, check out the official Google Play Games beta site!