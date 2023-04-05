` `PlayStation 5 ” (hereinafter referred to as PS5) will become quite easy to obtain in 2023.People who want to buy but can’t do it through normal channels are enjoying The latest and greatest gaming experience. not it? Especially the PS5 version of the game and the PS5 exclusive game can fully demonstrate the functions of the PS5, allowing you to get a considerable sense of immersion. also,” PlayStation VR2 “will be released in February 2023, and there are still countless masterpieces scheduled to land on PS5 and PS4 in the future, no amount of time is enough! Such a PlayStation Focus on making games enjoyable for everyone for example announced in January 2023 ps5 barrier free Controller kit “Project Leonardo”. ” has been announced for addition!

Check configurable items such as visual and audio

New “accessibility tag” for PlayStation StoreCompatible with PS5 and PS4 games available on PS5 PlayStation Store. Tagged by game developer This isa function that canFor games using the Accessibility Tab, press the PlayStation Store Game Center△ buttonwill displayAccessibility features supported by the gamelist.Displayed items can be tagged6 categories and 50+ tags……

Visual effect : Easy-to-read text, large fonts, color alternatives, voice prompt alternatives, voice direction directions, and more.

: Easy-to-read text, large fonts, color alternatives, voice prompt alternatives, voice direction directions, and more. audio : volume control, mono audio, read aloud, alternative visual cues, etc.

: volume control, mono audio, read aloud, alternative visual cues, etc. subtitles and subtitles : Subtitle Size, Clear Subtitle, Large Subtitle, etc.

: Subtitle Size, Clear Subtitle, Large Subtitle, etc. control : Change button assignments, adjust joystick sensitivity, long press/quick/disable motion controls, etc.

: Change button assignments, adjust joystick sensitivity, long press/quick/disable motion controls, etc. Gameplay : Adjust difficulty, skip puzzles, simplify quicktime events, adjust game speed, etc.

: Adjust difficulty, skip puzzles, simplify quicktime events, adjust game speed, etc. online chating: Read text chats, transcribe voice chats, mark locations with pins, and more.

Literally, you can pretty much inspect the parts you want before buying.For games that offer both PS5 and PS4 versions, you can also select theSee accessibility support for each release. The Accessibility Tab will be pressed byprovided in orderbut when publishing…

days gone by

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

god of war

god of war ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet and clang parallel failure

return the goods

…and so on the game is compatible,The number of compatible games will continue to increase in the future。

Even starting the same game in the same environment, according to your body and senses, youThe way you see and feel it will be completely different. I also found the dark screen hard to read so I brightened up the contrast a bit, but if I knew what items I could set before buying, I’d be hesitant to buy titles until now. You will be able to buy with confidence.The day will surely come when everyone can enjoy all games! Get the best gaming experience on PS5! Check out PlayStation.Blog for details!