we are now inAn era in which games can be played in a variety of environments in addition to dedicated consoles, such as PCs and smartphones. Especially with a smartphone, you can play games on the go or when you have a little spare time.Among the many gaming apps, the game that is installed on many people’s smartphones and played by everyone at least once is GungHo’sPuzzle & Dragons . Puzzle & Dragons YesRepresents the existence of the smartphone gaming world, which needs no explanation, but I think there are a lot of people who have been in stores since they first got their smartphones. This should be. Puzzle & Dragons February 20, 2023 (Monday) 11th anniversary of service start welcome!Congratulations! Posted on Saturday, February 18, 2023 ” Official broadcast ahead of Puzzle & Dragons 11th anniversary- The new monsters are introduced in “, but the actual event will take place on the 11th anniversary day. “Puzzle & Dragons Official Broadcast – 11th Anniversary Live Broadcast-” will be broadcast soon!

The live broadcast will start at 20:00 on February 20! February 20, 2023 (Monday) 20:00On the 11th anniversary of “Dragon Mystery”, the official live broadcast of “Dragon Mystery”-11th Anniversary Live-“live streaming! Haraichi’sYuki Iwai、 Max Murai 、Produced by Daisuke YamamotoIn addition to upcoming event information, collaboration information, and new information on monsters, there is also a “Ragnarok = Dragon Advent!” challenge plan! about! And now it’s the 11th anniversary live broadcast,I feel like I’m about to release some outrageous information.. Only by watching the live broadcast can you know the truth!Watch the game in real timeto celebrate the 11th anniversary! Puzzle & Dragons official YouTube channel Nico Nico Live Broadcast is live! For details, please check the official website of “Puzzle and Dragons”! See also How to hide the live feed of the dynamic island - Saydigi-Tech |