Home Technology 🎮Riot Games’ new work “Lawseeker: League of Legends” will be released in the spring of 2023! Summer and autumn new works have been launched one after another- funglr Games
by admin
Riot Forge Announces New Title “Mage Seeker”

Demon Seeker: A League of Legends Story

Developed by Digital Sun, the creator of the blockbuster game Moonlight Man: The Adventures of the Valor, Mage Seeker: Story of League of Legends received “very positive reviews” in Steam reviews Rogue mages areA fiercelead the revolutionA stand-alone 2D high-resolution action RPG the main visual image shows Cyrus’ posture on the magic circle.

“Riot Forge” has several titles announced, but the closest thing to a release is an unannounced title. Cyrus has been a rarity in recent League of Legends games, but he does have a strong presence, making him a perfect protagonist!

New in 2023!

In the newly released video, in addition to “Mage Seeker”, it will be released in the future.

  • Fusion: A League of Legends Story
  • Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

There are also 2 titles.

Developed by Double Stallion Games, Convergence is a single-player 2D action platformer scheduled for release in Summer 2023. Developed by Tequila Works, Nunu no Uta is a single-player adventure game scheduled for release in Fall 2023. Both games will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam, GOG.com, Epic Games Store).

“Riot Forge”, trying to make Riot Games’ huge IP more fleshed out by cooperating with external development studios Characters you don’t care about when you usually play “League of Legends” As a fan, I am really looking forward to looking forward to learning more about us s story! For details, please check Riot Forge official website and Twitter ( @RiotForgeJP ）！

