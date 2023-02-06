Home Technology 🎮Sega Nation is formed! ? Sega Announces Its Latest Smartphone Game Launch Event! -funglr Games
recently,” Sonic Frontier “Great popularity worldwide, February 22, 2023 (Wednesday), one of Japan’s leading game makers” Hitochu no Ryu Ishin! Kiwami “Planned release.Segathere are too manyin Sega’s worksMany masterpieces and masterpieces, I personally feel that there are too many works, so it is a headache to introduce a few works every time. In addition to consumer games and entertainment, Sega also developed thenew breaking latest news》、《 Project Sekai Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku “and” Puyo Puyo!! Quest “And many other popularsmartphone games. You probably have at least one title installed on your smartphone.There are many smartphone games that people who don’t have time to play carefully can play easily anytime and anywhere.men, women and childrengames that are widely played. yes.Sega releasedThe latest smartphone game trailersand publishedIntroduction of latest works

There will be a showcase on February 10th!

claiming to beSega Businesstwitter account ( @mod_sega ) appeared and announced that theFrom 20:00 on February 10, 2023 (Friday)holdLatest Smartphone Game Announcementmeeting!

There is also a countdown website released at the same time, but it is currently unknown and only supportsiOS and Android operating systems. Even so, there are “co-createA bright future” and other positive words.II can tell,a little worried. In short, the truth will be revealed at the press conference starting at 20:00 on February 10, 2023 (Friday)!It will be released on Sega’s official YouTube channel, so let’ssubscriptionAnd wait for the event!

Chance to win 50,000 JPY! Announcement event held!

In conjunction with this announcement,Sega National Important Announcement Notification EventIt’s going on!Participant drawAmazon Gift Code1 personA value of 50,000 yenHowever, 10 people will passlotteryway to winAmazon gift code worth 1,000 yen.There are a lot of gift campaigns, but I don’t see many things worth 50,000 yen, soSega’s finances appear to be on the mend. To get involved, just follow the official Twitter of Sega Public Affairs ( @mod_sega ) and retweet the event!Application rules are posted on the tree,So be sure to check them out before attending the event.application time is shortuntil 23:59 on Friday, February 10, 2023, hurry upRetweet it!

