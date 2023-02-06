recently,” Sonic Frontier “Great popularity worldwide, February 22, 2023 (Wednesday), one of Japan’s leading game makers” Hitochu no Ryu Ishin! Kiwami “Planned release.Sega“there are too manyin Sega’s worksMany masterpieces and masterpieces, I personally feel that there are too many works, so it is a headache to introduce a few works every time. In addition to consumer games and entertainment, Sega also developed thenew breaking latest news》、《 Project Sekai Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku “and” Puyo Puyo!! Quest “And many other popularsmartphone games. You probably have at least one title installed on your smartphone.There are many smartphone games that people who don’t have time to play carefully can play easily anytime and anywhere.men, women and childrengames that are widely played. yes.Sega releasedThe latest smartphone game trailersand publishedIntroduction of latest works！

There will be a showcase on February 10th! claiming to beSega Businesstwitter account ( @mod_sega ) appeared and announced that theFrom 20:00 on February 10, 2023 (Friday)holdLatest Smartphone Game Announcementmeeting! There is also a countdown website released at the same time, but it is currently unknown and only supportsiOS and Android operating systems. Even so, there are “co-createA bright future” and other positive words.II can tell,a little worried. In short, the truth will be revealed at the press conference starting at 20:00 on February 10, 2023 (Friday)!It will be released on Sega’s official YouTube channel, so let’ssubscriptionAnd wait for the event!