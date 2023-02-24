Sega Online Lucky Lottery “Sonic x Koro 2023” Released!

PR Times

As “Inugami Korone” belonging to the VTuber group “hololive” ( @inugamikorone ) and the Sega character “Sonic the Hedgehog” ( @SonicOfficialJP ) cooperation project between ” Soni x Koro “Part of the character lottery of no losers appeared original collaboration goods on the Internet” Sega Lucky Lottery Online ”! If you choose your favorite box online, such as a computer or smartphone, and draw a lottery, you will win canvas graphics, tapestries, acrylic stands, and more,and a newly drawn illustration of Korone Inugami in the collaboration costume! In addition, if the last draw in each BOX is drawn, you will get a limited number of 300 “Acrylic Stand Piki Piki Sound Speed ​​Collaboration Cafe ver.” as the “Last Lucky Prize”. Lottery sales will end as soon as all prizes have been sold. Let’s get the “Sony x Koro” item that can only be obtained here! For more information, visit the official Sega Lucky Lottery Online website.