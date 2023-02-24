Home Technology 🎮Sonic and Korone Inugami are collaborating again this year! “Sony x Koro 2023” Lucky Lottery Released Online
In 2022, VTuber “Korone Inugami” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” under “hololive” have many cooperation projects. This year” Sony x Koro 2023 “Project started again!Sega lucky lottery if you draw onlineyou’ll win illustrations using newly drawnoriginal product of.still in progresstwitter wins

Sega Online Lucky Lottery “Sonic x Koro 2023” Released!

As “Inugami Korone” belonging to the VTuber group “hololive” ( @inugamikorone ) and the Sega character “Sonic the Hedgehog” ( @SonicOfficialJP ) cooperation project between ” Soni x Koro “Part of the character lottery of no losers appeared original collaboration goods on the Internet” Sega Lucky Lottery Online ”! If you choose your favorite box online, such as a computer or smartphone, and draw a lottery, you will win canvas graphics, tapestries, acrylic stands, and more,and a newly drawn illustration of Korone Inugami in the collaboration costume! In addition, if the last draw in each BOX is drawn, you will get a limited number of 300 “Acrylic Stand Piki Piki Sound Speed ​​Collaboration Cafe ver.” as the “Last Lucky Prize”. Lottery sales will end as soon as all prizes have been sold. Let’s get the “Sony x Koro” item that can only be obtained here! For more information, visit the official Sega Lucky Lottery Online website.

Product Lineup

A Prize: Canvas Graphics (2 types)

Prize B: B2 tapestry (2 types)

Prize C: Tote bag (2 styles)

Prize D: Acrylic stand (13 models in total)

Prize E: Tin Badge (10 types in total)

The last lucky prize: Piki Piki Sonic Speed ​​Collaboration Cafe ver.

Sega Lucky Lottery Online “Sony x Koro 2023” Overview
lottery sales period February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) 11:00 to March 31, 2023 (Friday) 23:59
Prize distribution time Scheduled to ship sequentially around August 2023
price 770 yen (tax included) + 500 yen shipping fee (tax included/shipping fee charged only on first purchase)
Twitter campaign in progress

To commemorate the release of the Sega online lucky lottery “Sony x Koro 2023”, will be heldWednesday 22 February 2023 to Tuesday 7 March 2023Host an event on Twitter!lucky drawThe Campus Graphics Award will draw a group of 2 types by lottery. Please try to apply!

