In 2022, VTuber “Korone Inugami” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” under “hololive” have many cooperation projects. This year” Sony x Koro 2023 “Project started again!Sega lucky lottery if you draw onlineyou’ll win illustrations using newly drawnoriginal product of.still in progresstwitter wins。
Sega Online Lucky Lottery “Sonic x Koro 2023” Released!
As “Inugami Korone” belonging to the VTuber group “hololive” ( @inugamikorone ) and the Sega character “Sonic the Hedgehog” ( @SonicOfficialJP ) cooperation project between ” Soni x Koro “Part of the character lottery of no losers appeared original collaboration goods on the Internet” Sega Lucky Lottery Online ”! If you choose your favorite box online, such as a computer or smartphone, and draw a lottery, you will win canvas graphics, tapestries, acrylic stands, and more,and a newly drawn illustration of Korone Inugami in the collaboration costume! In addition, if the last draw in each BOX is drawn, you will get a limited number of 300 “Acrylic Stand Piki Piki Sound Speed Collaboration Cafe ver.” as the “Last Lucky Prize”. Lottery sales will end as soon as all prizes have been sold. Let’s get the “Sony x Koro” item that can only be obtained here! For more information, visit the official Sega Lucky Lottery Online website.
Product Lineup
A Prize: Canvas Graphics (2 types)
Prize B: B2 tapestry (2 types)
Prize C: Tote bag (2 styles)
Prize D: Acrylic stand (13 models in total)
Prize E: Tin Badge (10 types in total)
The last lucky prize: Piki Piki Sonic Speed Collaboration Cafe ver.
|Sega Lucky Lottery Online “Sony x Koro 2023” Overview
|lottery sales period
|February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) 11:00 to March 31, 2023 (Friday) 23:59
|Prize distribution time
|Scheduled to ship sequentially around August 2023
|price
|770 yen (tax included) + 500 yen shipping fee (tax included/shipping fee charged only on first purchase)
Twitter campaign in progress
To commemorate the release of the Sega online lucky lottery “Sony x Koro 2023”, will be heldWednesday 22 February 2023 to Tuesday 7 March 2023Host an event on Twitter!lucky drawThe Campus Graphics Award will draw a group of 2 types by lottery. Please try to apply!
- Follow Sega Plaza Official Twitter ( @seganewsnavi ）
- Forwardtarget tweet