Paid additional content for “Splatoon 3” announced at “Nintendo Direct 2023.2.9″ released on Thursday, February 9, 2023” Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass “. The first phase is an upgrade through the onboarding of new employees”Hekara’, the second stage is a different-looking “Hekara Plaza“. We look forward to the future of “Splatoon 3”, broadening the field!

The first one is Gaocaicheng Nintendo official website The first shot is “Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Hekara City“! You can turn the stage “Haikara City” of the Wii U game “Splatoon” into your hometown. Nintendo official website In addition to the lineup at that time, it seems that there will be new clerks appearing. Nintendo official website Plus, you can enjoy the exact same Salmon Run, Nawa Butler, Ikacha, amiibo, and more as Bankara! Nintendo official website During the holiday season, ” Shio Collars “The two people will enliven the festive atmosphere. Looking forward to the high-value new city where nostalgia and freshness coexist! Nintendo official website

The second is the side order Nintendo official website The second issue is " Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Side Order " at the end of the video, which looks a lot like the stage from "Splatoon 2" High Color Square but the whole area is pure white. What the hell is going on…? "Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass" will be availableFebruary 9, 2023 (Thursday)In the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store for3,000 yen (tax included)price for sale. After purchasing, you can get "Battle Support Items" from the terminal in the lobby. The first "Hikala City" will be shipped this spring, and the second "Vice Order" will be shipped one after another! For details on additional content and the latest information on "Splatoon 3", please refer to Splatoon's official Twitter ( @SplatoonJP ）。