Home Technology 🎮Street Fighter 6 x Baby Star Ramen Maru “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combination Pepper Flavor)” will be released!
Technology

🎮Street Fighter 6 x Baby Star Ramen Maru “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combination Pepper Flavor)” will be released!

by admin
🎮Street Fighter 6 x Baby Star Ramen Maru “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combination Pepper Flavor)” will be released!

The latest in the series will be released on Friday, June 2, 2023.street fighter 6With less than two months to go until the release of the game, there’s more opportunity to play the game, as well as new information, ahead of launch. Speaking of Street Fighter, it has already collaborated with various products such as drinking water, candy, and Ammerz, but this time, a unique collaboration with that candy has been achieved!

Street Fighter 6 collaborates with “Star Baby Ramen Pills”!

“Street Fighter 6” x “Star Baby Ramen Pills”
PR Times

“Street Fighter VI” Announced for Sale with Oyatsu Company ” Baby Star Ramen Maru “Cooperation. This cooperation will become the 24th issue of Star Baby’s “#印食常知”.” STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru（Double Combo Pepper Flavor） ” will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 vs Starbaby!Appears in all 4 types of packages

collaboration pack
PR Times

Products from this release will appear in all four types of graphic design collaboration packages. This set reproduces the battle appearance of the familiar “Rook”, “Ryu”, “Chun Lee”, “Guile”, “Ken”, “Kimberly” and the baby star character “Hoshio-kun” from Street Fighter.This is a unique package that releasesHadouken of Baby Star Ramen Maru, a hardened one from “Hoshio-kun”baby star. taste is ” Double Combo Pepper Flavor “, It is said that the combo technique of Street Fighter completed the steak-flavored dough, spreading the beef flavor with black pepper and white pepper W pepper, giving it a strong taste.

Many players like to play whileeat, but Xingwa Ramen Pills are a candy that is very suitable for eating while playing, because Xingwa has hardened into grains! Let’s enjoy Street Fighter 6 while eating “Street Fighter VS Baby Star Ramen Balls (Double Combination Pepper Flavor)”!

See also  Agreement between IIT and Osaka University for the development of robots: "The future is in the avatars"
STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combo Pepper Flavor)
PR Times

Startail-kun will appear in the world of Street Fighter for a limited time!

The star baby character “Startail-kun” will appear for a limited time in the new storyline “Battle Hub” that debuted in “Street Fighter 6”.The playing time and details have not yet been determined, but the player who will play “Star Tail-kun” isprofessional e-sports player. It seems to be a hot battle to reproduce the packaging of this cooperation product! Stay tuned for more news!

Released nationwide on April 17, 2023 (Monday)!

“STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combo Pepper Flavor)” will be available at convenience stores nationwide from Monday, April 17, 2023, and at supermarkets nationwide from Monday, May 22, 2023. Expect the store price to be around 157 yen including tax. Convenience stores and supermarkets have different release dates, so be careful when buying! For product details, please refer to the official website of the snack company.

product Overview
product name STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combo Pepper Flavor)
internal capacity 59 grams
price Opening price (estimated store price: around 157 yen including tax)
release date April 17, 2023 (Monday) Convenience stores nationwide May 22, 2023 (Monday) Supermarkets nationwide

Win “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru”! Release commemorative event held!

Release commemoration
PR Times

An event will be held to commemorate the release of “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru”20 of them will draw this cooperation product and “Street Fighter 6” limited goods through lottery! To participate, please pay attention to the official Twitter of Street Fighter 6 PR Department ( @SF6_PR ) and the official Twitter of the snack company ( @BABYSTAR_OYATSU ). If you retweet a campaign tweet, your participation is complete.Event DeadlineApril 19, 2023 (Wednesday) . As of this writing, the event tweets haven’t been posted yet, so keep an eye on both accounts so you don’t miss any follow-ups!

See also  The Italian investment fund hunting for quantum startups

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

You may also like

Viennese startup makes energy-saving software free for all...

Closing Stadia does not mean giving up, Google...

Artificial intelligence cracks most passwords in the shortest...

Introducing Firefly, Adobe’s answer to new image generators...

🎮New colors have been added to the “Xbox...

Saving energy: Germans save 21% on gas –...

Italians who love streaming want the one thing...

“Street Fighter 6” is scheduled to bring a...

Why we can’t resist Tiktok, Instagram and Youtube

Italians who love streaming want the one thing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy