The latest in the series will be released on Friday, June 2, 2023.street fighter 6With less than two months to go until the release of the game, there’s more opportunity to play the game, as well as new information, ahead of launch. Speaking of Street Fighter, it has already collaborated with various products such as drinking water, candy, and Ammerz, but this time, a unique collaboration with that candy has been achieved!
Street Fighter 6 collaborates with “Star Baby Ramen Pills”!
“Street Fighter VI” Announced for Sale with Oyatsu Company ” Baby Star Ramen Maru “Cooperation. This cooperation will become the 24th issue of Star Baby’s “#印食常知”.” STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru（Double Combo Pepper Flavor） ” will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Street Fighter 6 vs Starbaby!Appears in all 4 types of packages
Products from this release will appear in all four types of graphic design collaboration packages. This set reproduces the battle appearance of the familiar “Rook”, “Ryu”, “Chun Lee”, “Guile”, “Ken”, “Kimberly” and the baby star character “Hoshio-kun” from Street Fighter.This is a unique package that releasesHadouken of Baby Star Ramen Maru, a hardened one from “Hoshio-kun”baby star. taste is ” Double Combo Pepper Flavor “, It is said that the combo technique of Street Fighter completed the steak-flavored dough, spreading the beef flavor with black pepper and white pepper W pepper, giving it a strong taste.
Many players like to play whileeat, but Xingwa Ramen Pills are a candy that is very suitable for eating while playing, because Xingwa has hardened into grains! Let’s enjoy Street Fighter 6 while eating “Street Fighter VS Baby Star Ramen Balls (Double Combination Pepper Flavor)”!
Startail-kun will appear in the world of Street Fighter for a limited time!
The star baby character “Startail-kun” will appear for a limited time in the new storyline “Battle Hub” that debuted in “Street Fighter 6”.The playing time and details have not yet been determined, but the player who will play “Star Tail-kun” isprofessional e-sports player. It seems to be a hot battle to reproduce the packaging of this cooperation product! Stay tuned for more news!
Released nationwide on April 17, 2023 (Monday)!
“STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combo Pepper Flavor)” will be available at convenience stores nationwide from Monday, April 17, 2023, and at supermarkets nationwide from Monday, May 22, 2023. Expect the store price to be around 157 yen including tax. Convenience stores and supermarkets have different release dates, so be careful when buying! For product details, please refer to the official website of the snack company.
|product Overview
|product name
|STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru (Double Combo Pepper Flavor)
|internal capacity
|59 grams
|price
|Opening price (estimated store price: around 157 yen including tax)
|release date
|April 17, 2023 (Monday) Convenience stores nationwide May 22, 2023 (Monday) Supermarkets nationwide
Win “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru”! Release commemorative event held!
An event will be held to commemorate the release of “STREET FIGHTER vs Baby Star Ramen Maru”20 of them will draw this cooperation product and “Street Fighter 6” limited goods through lottery! To participate, please pay attention to the official Twitter of Street Fighter 6 PR Department ( @SF6_PR ) and the official Twitter of the snack company ( @BABYSTAR_OYATSU ). If you retweet a campaign tweet, your participation is complete.Event DeadlineApril 19, 2023 (Wednesday) . As of this writing, the event tweets haven’t been posted yet, so keep an eye on both accounts so you don’t miss any follow-ups!
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.