Home Technology 🎮The final trailer of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” will be sent out at 23:00 on April 13! -funglr Games
by admin
Nintendo Switch《The Legend of Zelda:Kingdom Tears“distanceFriday, May 12, 2023There is one month leftAround time, the game the world has been waiting for, so isn’t there a lot of people who take a break from the release date and head to Hyrule or Sorashima?Recently, the series producerEiji AonumaReleased a video introducing the new capabilities of the real machine play&link, which shows that the degree of freedom of movement will be further improved. Personally, I want to use as soon as possible” Scrabuild “! Then there was “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, which I thought was only waiting for release,Didn’t expect the final trailer before the releaseIt’s been finalized!

Released at 23:00 on April 13!

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears 3rd Trailer “will beApril 13, 2023 (Thursday) 23:00Start sending!This isA pre-recorded video of about 3 minutesas mentioned above, this would beThe last trailer before the release!If it is about 3 minutes, there may be information that has not been introduced before, definitelyVideos that make people want to buy as soon as they come out! Friends who have already pre-ordered and are waiting for the release, friends who are considering buying, hurry up and watch in real time,Make an appointment now!The release will be on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel! Please check the official website of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

