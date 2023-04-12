Home Technology 🎮The fourth season of “Overwatch 2” begins! Behind the development of Thailand’s No. 1 hero “Lifeweaver” is also released- funglr Games
🎮The fourth season of "Overwatch 2" begins! Behind the development of Thailand's No. 1 hero "Lifeweaver" is also released

🎮The fourth season of "Overwatch 2" begins! Behind the development of Thailand's No. 1 hero "Lifeweaver" is also released

An action shooting game with over 40 million players worldwide “Overwatch 2season fourwill beApril 12, 2023 (Wednesday)open!As the season kicks off, new support heroes are also introducedLifeweaver

Season 4 has begun!Behind the development of Thailand’s No. 1 hero “Lifeweaver” is also released

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 begins Wednesday, April 12, 2023!As the first event of the fourth season, 3vs3 deathmatch“Bob and Weave”It will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.Later in the season, there will beA space opera PvP event,In it you can join the Overwatch or Infinite Empire factions in an epic battle for galactic supremacy.I have a feeling, from start to finish, it’s going to bea very exciting season

The new support hero Lifeweaver is here!

Season 4 begins with 37th new heroweaverdebut! First place in Overwatchthai hero. We’ll also feature reviews from the same Thai developers as Lifeweaver!

He comes from a very wealthy family and had a wonderful childhood. The problem, however, was that he was so smart and did so well in school that the teachers and parents didn’t know what to do with him. So they decided to send Life Weaver to Viska School of Architecture. There, he met Symetra, who became his roommate, and they got to know each other. Symmetra is the Fate Weaver’s only friend. As Lifeweaver grew up, he learned that Vishkar was harming the natural world he loved so he created a technology called Biolight, which is a fusion of Vishkar’s hard light technology. Vishker tried to monetize BioLite’s technology, but Lifeweaver said, “This technology belongs to the world,” took the technology and ran away. As a result, the relationship with Symmetra will also be cracked. I think you can understand this in the in-game dialogue, so I hope all users enjoy his story.

PlayStation.Blog

Lifeweaver details
roll support
real name Nilan Plusamani
age 29 years old
pronoun (gender) male
place of birth Chiang Mai, Thailand
Voice actor (Japanese version) Shusaku Shirakawa
Enjoy season four!

futureVarious elements of the fourth season will be lifted. Check out Overwatch 2’s official twitter ( @jpPlayOverwatch ),Do not miss!

©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
© 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

