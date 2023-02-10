Spike Chunsoft’s Super Detective File Raincode 》 Announced that it will be released in the spring of 2023, many players are waiting for follow-up reports. -san as script writer, Takada-san As sound designer, Komatsuzaki san Be a designer! It’s hard to justify not looking forward to it, and if you’ve played the Danganronpa series, you’ll definitely find it fun.Not much has been revealed about Raincord since its announcement, but latest video will be” Nintendo Direct 2023.2.9 “release! A release date has also been announced ！

The latest video featuring new characters has been released!

Storyline andInformation such as the “special detective abilities” of the “super detectives”be made public.Although it has been announced, the protagonist of this work, the trainee detective “Yu Yu” who lost his memoryhorse”Kazuo Yuyuuma“Reaper Sauce”“The visual map has also been updated. “Shinigami-chan” is cute in both forms.

Organizations that advocate for the eradication of cold cases "world detective organization" under the flag "super detective" part "detective powers' was also exposed. "camouflage" Imitation of form and sound

Can hear whispers and heartbeats "super hearing"

"vision of the past", allowing you to see past event scenes

Wait, each detective has different abilities, inWith their help, “Yuma” will continue to investigate。

And control the story stage”Jinjing District“ofSuper Giant Enterprise “Amaterasu God”The existence of ” has also been revealed.deep in mysteryHow will the famous “Amaterasu” hinder “Yuma”?