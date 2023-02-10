Spike Chunsoft’sSuper Detective File Raincode 》Announced that it will be released in the spring of 2023, many players are waiting for follow-up reports. -sanas script writer,Takada-sanAs sound designer, KomatsuzakisanBe a designer! It’s hard to justify not looking forward to it, and if you’ve played the Danganronpa series, you’ll definitely find it fun.Not much has been revealed about Raincord since its announcement, butlatest videowill be” Nintendo Direct 2023.2.9 “release!A release date has also been announced！
The latest video featuring new characters has been released!
Storyline andInformation such as the “special detective abilities” of the “super detectives”be made public.Although it has been announced, the protagonist of this work, the trainee detective “Yu Yu” who lost his memoryhorse”Kazuo Yuyuuma“Reaper Sauce”“The visual map has also been updated. “Shinigami-chan” is cute in both forms.
Asma
God of Death
Nintendo Home
Organizations that advocate for the eradication of cold cases”world detective organization“under the flag”super detective“part”detective powers’ was also exposed.”camouflage“Imitation of form and sound
Can hear whispers and heartbeats”super hearing”
“vision of the past“, allowing you to see past event scenes
Wait, each detective has different abilities, inWith their help, “Yuma” will continue to investigate。
And control the story stage”Jinjing District“ofSuper Giant Enterprise “Amaterasu God”The existence of ” has also been revealed.deep in mysteryHow will the famous “Amaterasu” hinder “Yuma”?
The release date and price have finally been confirmed!
The release date of “Super Detective Case File Rain Code” is confirmed asFriday, June 30, 2023!Prices for both the bundled version and the download version are6,980 yen (tax included) .Along with the release of new information, the designer Rui Komatsuzaki drawsgame packaging illustrationIt will also be made public! It’s a design that’s cool and weird all at the same time.
Kazutaka Kodaka on Twitter ( @kazkodaka )，“ It’s been a week since FF16, it’s definitely buried~ “, but I don’t think so!Looking forward to it!As the release date is confirmed, new information will be released one after another, so don’t forget to check the official Twitter ( @raincode_SC ) and the official website!