Home Technology 🎮The release date of the new work “Super Detective Case File” Raincord, which the production team of “Danwanronpa” gathered again, has been confirmed! -funglr Games
Technology

🎮The release date of the new work “Super Detective Case File” Raincord, which the production team of “Danwanronpa” gathered again, has been confirmed! -funglr Games

by admin
🎮The release date of the new work “Super Detective Case File” Raincord, which the production team of “Danwanronpa” gathered again, has been confirmed! -funglr Games

Spike Chunsoft’sSuper Detective File Raincode Announced that it will be released in the spring of 2023, many players are waiting for follow-up reports. -sanas script writer,Takada-sanAs sound designer, KomatsuzakisanBe a designer! It’s hard to justify not looking forward to it, and if you’ve played the Danganronpa series, you’ll definitely find it fun.Not much has been revealed about Raincord since its announcement, butlatest videowill be” Nintendo Direct 2023.2.9 “release!A release date has also been announced

The latest video featuring new characters has been released!

Storyline andInformation such as the “special detective abilities” of the “super detectives”be made public.Although it has been announced, the protagonist of this work, the trainee detective “Yu Yu” who lost his memoryhorse”Kazuo Yuyuuma“Reaper Sauce”“The visual map has also been updated. “Shinigami-chan” is cute in both forms.

Asma

Yoma Coco Head
Nintendo Home

God of Death

Nintendo Home

Organizations that advocate for the eradication of cold cases”world detective organization“under the flag”super detective“part”detective powers’ was also exposed.”camouflage“Imitation of form and sound

camouflage
Nintendo Home

Can hear whispers and heartbeats”super hearing

super hearing
Nintendo Home

vision of the past“, allowing you to see past event scenes

past views
Nintendo Home

Wait, each detective has different abilities, inWith their help, “Yuma” will continue to investigate

past views
Nintendo Home

And control the story stage”Jinjing District“ofSuper Giant Enterprise “Amaterasu God”The existence of ” has also been revealed.deep in mysteryHow will the famous “Amaterasu” hinder “Yuma”?

See also  Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Break Nintendo Records, Selling 10 Million Units - Sina Hong Kong
Amaterasusha
Nintendo Home

The release date and price have finally been confirmed!

The release date of “Super Detective Case File Rain Code” is confirmed asFriday, June 30, 2023!Prices for both the bundled version and the download version are6,980 yen (tax included) .Along with the release of new information, the designer Rui Komatsuzaki drawsgame packaging illustrationIt will also be made public! It’s a design that’s cool and weird all at the same time.

game packaging illustration
Nintendo Home

Kazutaka Kodaka on Twitter ( @kazkodaka )，“ It’s been a week since FF16, it’s definitely buried~ “, but I don’t think so!Looking forward to it!As the release date is confirmed, new information will be released one after another, so don’t forget to check the official Twitter ( @raincode_SC ) and the official website!

You may also like

Blizzard Releases Diablo Cookbook – Diablo IV –...

VR game “Swords of Gargantua” returns to Meta...

Over 373 million from the Pnrr to migrate...

Is Ohio the Molise of America? Brief history...

Nintendo game coupons are on sale for a...

An entire supply chain for space: an opportunity...

Team Fortress 2 gets a new update

Is Ohio the Molise of America? Brief history...

Razer Hammerhead Lightspeed – Razer Hammerhead Lightspeed

Over 373 million from the Pnrr to migrate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy