For those who play games with a keyboard and mouse, the subtleties of mouse manipulation often mean the difference between victory and defeat.Of course, there are also many people who pass trial and error, such as check the mouse itself ， Replace the mouse pad , for quick and accurate operation.especially for fast operation the weight of the mouse body should be light, So companies have launched Lightweight type mouse, among which the largest sales volume is undoubtedly the Swedish game machine manufacturer ” Xtrfy “. Recently, it Acquired by “CHERRY” joining the “CHERRY” family, it is said that it will provide innovative and high-quality gaming equipment, and announce accessories upgrades. Tempered glass mouse sole “GLASS SKATES” Coming soon!

Ultra-low friction for fast and smooth operation

glass skates Xtrfy Official Twitter

Xtrfy’s “GLASS SKATES” is aTempered glass mouse bottom, canStick to the bottom of the mouse.by high strengthAluminosilicate glassandProtected Nano Coating“GLASS SKATES” made ofultra low frictionandhigh durability. Gives a smooth, fast and stable operation experience.In the recent esports scene, more and more players are turning to glass soles for speed and accuracy, and this product hasThoroughly designed for the highest level of gaming。

Glass skates lineup Xtrfy Official Twitter

Another feature of “GLASS SKATES” is that it is specially designed to beWorks perfectly with Xtfry mice. against” M8 “,against” M42/M42 WIRELESS “,against” M4/M4 WIRELESS “,against” MZ1/MZ1 WIRELESS “,release4 Products Designed for Xtrfy’s Popular Mousethe sole design of each mouse isclose-fitting. Of course, if it sticks, I think it can be used with other mice, but the real value comes when the Xtrfy mouse is combined with the “GLASS SKATES”. Since the material is tempered glass,Please avoid using with hard mouse pads that use hard materials such as polycarbonate, glass and metal。