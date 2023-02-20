《 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (hereinafter referred to as KOF XV) celebrated its first anniversary on February 17, 2023 (Friday). To commemorate the first anniversary, a ” KOF XV 1st Anniversary Illustration Contest “. , the submission of works full of KOF love has started from all over the world . Of course, you can also post by yourself, tag is “ #KOFXV Illustration Contest ” View and like the posted works! let! Japan’s Largest Fighting Game Festival “EVO Japan 2023” will take place just over a month later, in which KOF XV is chosen as the main tournament champion, The deadline for registration is 23:59 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. It’s getting closer! For those who are still apprehensive about attending, and for those who did not attend but are considering visiting the venue, there will be programming to set them back. “SNK Special! The Road to EVO Japan” will be distributed to deliver the latest information on the SNK booth at “EVO Japan 2023”!

In “SNK Special! Road to EVO Japan”, “EVO Japan 2023” will be announced The latest information on the SNK boothand holdKOF XV Exhibition Match!Not only the content but alsoThe performers are all great!Voiced by KOF XV’s “Athena Asamiya”Haruna Ikezawa （ @haluna7 ) and the voice of “Blue Mary”Emi Bridcutt （ @SarahBridcutt ), two popular voice actors who can’t move, and FamitsuFengquan three brothers（ @toyo3kyoudai ) editorial board will appear. Athena and Blue Mary will introduce youInformation about the SNK booth, where official tournaments for SNK’s hit games will be held. and!A KOF XV exhibition match will also be held with8 domestic top playersShowdown! Indispensable for SNK championsBON-san （ @bon_kof )andYukinojo-san （ @yukinojoooo ) will conduct live commentary, and the 8-bit warriors will have a hot battle!

The strength of the members is so strong that you would think they are the finals of “EVO Japan 2023”, but is it really an exhibition match?i believe it will beA series of great games, so don’t miss the hookup! “SNK Special! Road to EVO in Japan” will be heldFebruary 24, 2023 (Friday) 20:00It will be aired on Twitch, SNK’s official YouTube channel! For details, please check the SNK official website and the special website for the SNK booth!