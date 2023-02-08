now, Anyone with a PC, smartphone, or console can easily stream games .There are people with various styles on the launch side, and every launch is liked by many viewers. a type of entertainment .When watching the anchor’s game live broadcast just want to play by myself, play No Go down, sometimes play for a long time.Familiarize yourself with the au Smart Pass Premium Classic Game (*service ends November 2021) and the au portal “Easy Game” mediba Co., Ltd. will jointly exhibit KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. realize their ideals.we have declared our to do an experiment ！

Play “Daimakaimura” and “Final Fight” with the anchor!

Mediba Co., Ltd. is conducting joint demonstration experiments with KDDI Co., Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. toTo expand the gaming experience in the 5G era,Here is a demonstration experiment that can be done. In this experiment, from the popular “Capcom Arcade Stadium” currently on sale, “Damagai Village“and” Final Fight “asExclusive free-to-play demo content, and willThese two games are used for targeted distribution. Increase. So even if you want to play a title that’s being distributed but isn’t available, this time you can play for free!Additionally, by usingCloud Gaming Solution, you can play the game immediately without the hassle of downloading and installing, and you can also play it on devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Macs that have not yet released “Capcom Arcade Stadium”. Here’s a try.”Capcom Arcade Stadium”, “Makaimura” and “Final Fight” used in this demo experiment will be exclusive trial content, soSome operations may differ from the product version.Also, the free trialSimultaneous accessThe number is limited to 100, and if it exceeds 100, you may not be able to experience it. Please be early.

Demonstration experiment of “The audience can immediately play the stages and scenes played by the announcer” Medibar official website

The demonstration experiment is “the audience can immediately play the stage and scene broadcast by the broadcaster”, so it will be carried out together with the actual distribution, butOPENREC.tvandMildomof popular broadcasters will be doing！According to the instructions of the anchor during the live broadcast, you can also play the stage and scene played by the anchor, so I think you can enjoy the live stream of your favorite streamer! Information about your platform of interest, publisher, release date and time, release name, and more is below.

The recommended environment is PC, Windows usersWindows 10 or laterthe browser isLatest version of Google Chrome Mac usersMacOS 13 or laterthe browser is the latest versionGoogle ChromeorThe latest version of Safari.For smartphone users, Android usersAndroid 13 and abovethe browser isLatest version of Google Chrome iOS usersiOS 16 and abovethe browser isThe latest version of Safari . In particular, smartphones are relatively new versions, so please check the status of your smartphone before participating.This isA very valuable opportunity to participate in the demonstration experiments of cloud gaming solutions that are expected to become mainstream in the future,Welcome to join us! For details, please refer to the official website of Medibar Co., Ltd.