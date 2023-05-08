🎮”Xbox Games Showcase” and “Starfield Direct” will start in June! -funglr Games

Golden Week ends in 2023, The next holiday is July 17, 2023 (Mon/Holiday) Ocean Day . Looking back on the Golden Week, there are up to 9 consecutive holidays, and I feel heavy, but I can only go all out! To be our best, we need to have fun every day, and for us gamers, new game Just fun.golden week ends the long-awaited “Legend” will be released worldwide, and in June, “Fantasy” The latest number will be released soon, each platform Exclusive works High profile. certainly, Xbox Nor was it defeated! The September 2023 issue of starry sky “The release is approaching, we are also paying attention Other new works scheduled to be released on Xbox in the future but we’ll pass on the latest news from “Xbox Games Showcase” and ” Starfield Direct “The broadcast has been decided!

It has been decided that “Xbox Games Showcase” and “Starfield Direct” will beMonday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 AM JSTasdouble topicbroadcast!As you know, on the “Xbox Games Showcase”will be the first to post the latest information on every game from every game studio scheduled for release on Xbox. Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass titles will all be announced, so it’s a must-see for planning the future of your gaming life!And “Starfield Direct” is Bethesda Game Studio’s new RPG “Starry Sky”, which will be released in September 2023, with a lot of “Starfield” information such as new gameplay highlights, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes highlights.will be delivered. “Starry Sky” has been on the air for a long time, and everyone who wants to know the latest news must not miss it. In addition, following last year’s broadcast, ” Xbox Games Showcase Extended ” will be distributed from 2:00 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Japan time.Detailed interviews will be conducted on the latest information announced at the “Xbox Games Showcase”, after watching the “Xbox Games Showcase” look again!The live broadcast will providemore than 30 languages,andAudio commentary in American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English, you should be able to overcome obstacles and have fun together around the world! In Japan, it will be aired at 2 o’clock in the middle of the night,Let’s stay up all night and watch the live broadcast!Check out Xbox Wire for details!