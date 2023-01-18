After the Sony HT-A5000 last time, I have always asked Sony to take the opportunity to do a review, but because the media machine is limited, so I waited until Yijia to have a chance to play. This time, of course, I want to complete the wireless SUBWOOFER with the rear. Let’s test the speakers together. After doing the test, I believe that many friends will want to try it. If only one HT-A5000’s own line 5.1.2 sound effect is paired with a full set of wireless combination, what effect can it be. So this time Xiaose Just try the effect of HT-A5000 single branch first, and then try the effect of the set!!

🎉 Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Specifications :

✨ Audio support: Dolby Atmos, DTS 24/96 DTS:X, LPCM

✨ Supported video: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

✨Exclusive technology: 360 Spatial Sound Mapping / Vertical Surround Engine

✨Bluetooth version: 5.0 supports AAC, SBC, LDAC

✨Input terminal: optical audio input, USB Type A

✨Output terminal: HDMI one out one in support (eARC, 4K/120hz, 8K/60hz)

✨Stereo technology: S-Force PRO, Vertical Surround Engine, Dolby Speaker Virtual, Dolby Surround, dts Neural:X

✨Network function: Chromecast, Spotify Connect, AirPlay2

✨Recommended price HK$7,990.00

✨Subwoofer : SA-SW3 / 6.2吋($2,990.00)，SA-SW5 / 7吋 ($5,990.00)

✨Rear speakers: SA-RS3S($2,690) / SA-RS5($4,590.00)

