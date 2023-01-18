Home Technology 💖Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Soundbar Home ✨360 SSM super 3D feeling 😱 | Is there a big difference between adding a wireless Subwoofer and the rear? | Soundbar evaluation
Technology

💖Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Soundbar Home ✨360 SSM super 3D feeling 😱 | Is there a big difference between adding a wireless Subwoofer and the rear? | Soundbar evaluation

by admin
💖Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Soundbar Home ✨360 SSM super 3D feeling 😱 | Is there a big difference between adding a wireless Subwoofer and the rear? | Soundbar evaluation

After the Sony HT-A5000 last time, I have always asked Sony to take the opportunity to do a review, but because the media machine is limited, so I waited until Yijia to have a chance to play. This time, of course, I want to complete the wireless SUBWOOFER with the rear. Let’s test the speakers together. After doing the test, I believe that many friends will want to try it. If only one HT-A5000’s own line 5.1.2 sound effect is paired with a full set of wireless combination, what effect can it be. So this time Xiaose Just try the effect of HT-A5000 single branch first, and then try the effect of the set!!

🎉 Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Specifications :
✨ Audio support: Dolby Atmos, DTS 24/96 DTS:X, LPCM
✨ Supported video: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
✨Exclusive technology: 360 Spatial Sound Mapping / Vertical Surround Engine
✨Bluetooth version: 5.0 supports AAC, SBC, LDAC
✨Input terminal: optical audio input, USB Type A
✨Output terminal: HDMI one out one in support (eARC, 4K/120hz, 8K/60hz)
✨Stereo technology: S-Force PRO, Vertical Surround Engine, Dolby Speaker Virtual, Dolby Surround, dts Neural:X
✨Network function: Chromecast, Spotify Connect, AirPlay2
✨Recommended price HK$7,990.00
addendum
✨Subwoofer : SA-SW3 / 6.2吋($2,990.00)，SA-SW5 / 7吋 ($5,990.00)
✨Rear speakers: SA-RS3S($2,690) / SA-RS5($4,590.00)

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

little se

About Xiaose

An eternal beginner player, always excited about movies, music, audio-visual and other things. Later, in order to spread the belief that the poisonous sea has no boundaries, he established this audio-visual entertainment information platform, Post76 Fun network.

See also  Lenovo's Smart Paper is a US$400 electronic notebook

View all of Ser’s articles – Website

You may also like

Google and the vision (in seven scenarios) of...

The World’s First Gaming Mesh Router! ROG Rapture...

Artemis III, the NASA shuttle and the SpaceX...

Anno 1800 is coming to consoles in March

Artemis III, the NASA shuttle and the SpaceX...

Davos creates his own metaverse: virtual debate for...

[爆炸新聞]Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Melee Command Battle...

Scump has retired from professional Call of Duty...

The new action RPG “Cursed Land” is released...

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy