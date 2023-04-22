💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player + Projector + Projection Screen… – Home Theater – Post76Play

If you want to see more sharing by Brother 76, quickly log in and become a member! You need to log in to download or view, no account?become member x 💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Magnetar UDP800 Blu-ray player + Epson LS12000 projector + projection screen are indispensable? 🙄Is the appearance the most important?

🧛ft.Unify Color There are not many agents in Hong Kong who sincerely provide good service and high-quality products for AV lovers. P&O Hi-Fi can be said to be one of the agents worthy of support. It serves as Magnetar 4K Blu-ray/SACD universe disk, British MISSION (Bel Canto) speakers and The Hong Kong and Macau general agent of British LEAK is committed to introducing high-quality audio-visual entertainment and digital life products to consumers. P&O Hi-Fi’s distribution brands include Canadian ANTHEM, American Monster line, American JBL, American Sunfire, Japanese Shido and so on. Recently, Qudi also made a major update to the gas chambers in Tsuen Wan, and upgraded the projectors and projection screens. Of course, I went to Hong Kong video color expert, Anthony from Unify Color Limited to adjust it. Chung took this opportunity to ask him about the most important link in the big screen of his home theater, “4K UHD Blu-ray player + projector + projection screen”? 🥰