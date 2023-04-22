Home » 💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player + Projector + Projection Screen… – Home Theater – Post76Play
Technology

💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player + Projector + Projection Screen… – Home Theater – Post76Play

by admin
💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player + Projector + Projection Screen… – Home Theater – Post76Play

﻿

💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Blu-ray Player + Projector + Projection Screen… – Home Theater – Post76 Fun Network – Powered by Discuz!

If you want to see more sharing by Brother 76, quickly log in and become a member!

You need to log in to download or view, no account?become member

x

💥 P&O Hi-Fi gas chamber upgrade! 💥Magnetar UDP800 Blu-ray player + Epson LS12000 projector + projection screen are indispensable? 🙄Is the appearance the most important?
🧛ft.Unify Color

There are not many agents in Hong Kong who sincerely provide good service and high-quality products for AV lovers. P&O Hi-Fi can be said to be one of the agents worthy of support. It serves as Magnetar 4K Blu-ray/SACD universe disk, British MISSION (Bel Canto) speakers and The Hong Kong and Macau general agent of British LEAK is committed to introducing high-quality audio-visual entertainment and digital life products to consumers. P&O Hi-Fi’s distribution brands include Canadian ANTHEM, American Monster line, American JBL, American Sunfire, Japanese Shido and so on. Recently, Qudi also made a major update to the gas chambers in Tsuen Wan, and upgraded the projectors and projection screens. Of course, I went to Hong Kong video color expert, Anthony from Unify Color Limited to adjust it. Chung took this opportunity to ask him about the most important link in the big screen of his home theater, “4K UHD Blu-ray player + projector + projection screen”? 🥰
An eternal beginner player, always excited about movies, music, audio-visual and other things, and then in order to spread the belief that the poisonous ocean has no boundaries, he established this audio-visual entertainment information platform that poisonous people do not wash their books

Post76 Fun Network.

Important statement: This forum operates by uploading messages in real time. Post76 fun forum does not assume any legal responsibility for the authenticity, integrity and position of all messages. And all the comments in the comments only represent the personal opinions of the commenters, not the position of this website. Readers and users should not rely on the content, and should judge the authenticity of the content by themselves. In such cases, readers and users should seek professional advice (such as medical, legal or investment issues). Since this forum is limited by the operation method of “uploading messages instantly”, it is not possible to completely monitor all messages. If readers and users find any problems with messages, please contact us. Post76 fun forum has the right to delete any message and refuse any person to upload a message (pre-warning and notification may not be given before deletion), and also has the right not to delete the message. In case of any dispute, the administrator has the final right of interpretation. Users should not write foul language, slander, pornographic violence or personal attacks, please be self-disciplined. All legal rights are reserved on this website. right.




See also  Facebook blocks 1,600 Russian propaganda accounts. The sites of Ansa and Repubblica have been falsified

You may also like

[Spot material]OPPO pushes consumer coupons to save $700...

There is so much money from the state...

Curtain up for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

“Minecraft: Legends” officially released worldwide, Xbox Elite wireless...

Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again...

LLaVA: Multimodal open AI model based on LLaMA...

Rumor has it that iPhone 15 Pro Max...

presale on Amazon started…

Beyond Blue and Never Alone Get Free Never...

Productivity grows thanks to augmented reality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy