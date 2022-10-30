Last time I announced to you that Zuo Hui and Xiao se and some friends on Youtube will play a game of “💪 Denon Home Wifi Speaker Return to Play the Great Challenge”, this time I will invite the popular channel @FlashingDroid in the mobile phone industry to host the first episode. Come and play with three Denon Home Wifi Speaskers from Ray Ma’s home.

Denon Home Wifi Speasker New Generation Streaming Speakers sincerely presents:

Together with six Youtuber & Post76 friends, “💪 Back to Play the Great Challenge!” officially started

https://youtu.be/X4jnXntDCYI

In addition to focusing on good sound, convenience is very important. In the past, there were more restrictions on Bluetooth speakers, so everyone has seen that many big brands will focus their audio systems on wireless WIFI functions. Japan’s Tianlong is all in one. The Denon Home speaker of the system has the streaming WIFI function, and you will see that Apple has Home Pod, Sonos, and Bose will join the battle circle. This time, Xiao se will share with you the problems he encountered when using the Bluetooth speaker in daily life. Bluetooth speaker vs WIFI speaker scene, and then find a few good friends on Youtube including ( @FlashingDroid , @GadgetGang HK , @Anson Cheung , @HEBEFACE , @maviskuku Egg Girl) and bury my Post76, both loyal fans, come together It’s a big and small return to play. I hope that in addition to my 76 friends, all of Xiaose’s friends can try Denon Home. A few wireless Wifi streaming speakers can be tied to the house, the company, the studio, and the studio. Such an effect!!

