1.2 billion fine, the highest ever

No time to celebrate the new agreement between Meta and SIAE, which brought music back to Facebook and Instagram, that the Menlo Park company ends up in trouble again in Europe. Indeed, in recent hours, Meta received an unprecedented fine in the European Union for an alleged violation of European privacy law.

The fine is equal to 1.2 billion Euros, and was imposed by the Irish privacy authority, which however also acts on behalf of the European Union. The accusation against Meta is that of not having protected the data of European Facebook users, transferring them to their servers in the United States of America instead of storing them on databases in the EU.

In doing so, however, the data of European Facebook users could be used byintelligence americana for espionage operations or, more simply, for large-scale data analysis. According to theauthority Irish, Meta reportedly continued to transmit data to the United States in violation of European law, despite EU warnings to Facebook in recent months, calling for a review of the social network’s corporate policies.

The fine imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) is the highest ever imposed for digital crimes in Europe. To date, the highest fine ever decided against a Big Tech in the EU dates back to 2021, when the Luxembourg authorities had fined Amazon for 750 million dollars.

The Irish authority also wishes to require Meta of block data from being sent to the United States of European users of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, as well as to delete all the information relating to them that is found on the company’s American servers within six months.