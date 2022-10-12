In the first 9 months of the year the amount invested in Italian startups more than doubled, approaching 1.7 billion spread over 234 roundsup by 109% compared to just over 800 million and 207 transactions in January-September 2021. This is what emerges from the quarterly update in September 2022 of the Venture Capital Monitor research report created byVenture Capital Monitor Observatoryborn from the collaboration between Aifi I and Liuc – Cattaneo University.

On the contrary, there is a slowdown in the amount invested in foreign companies founded by Italian entrepreneurs which goes from almost 900 million to around 210 million euros, with a decrease in the number of transactions compared to the previous year (16 rounds compared to 23) .

Adding investments in Italian startups and those abroad, the overall total stands at 1.9 billion euros and 250 transactions, compared to 1.7 billion and 230 rounds in the same period of 2021. New investments grow to 223 , compared to 208 last year.

“The first nine months of the year are proof that venture capital is now in a new phase of development which directly benefits Italian innovation”, he comments Anna Gervasonilecturer at Liuc-Cattaneo University, adding that “investments in Italian startups were also made thanks to the contribution of over 300 million ticket deals. This shows that large investment rounds can also be closed in Italy”.