1. “Diablo Immortal Introduces Seventh Professional Blood Knight in Latest Update” 2. “New Blood Knight Class Added to Diablo Immortal Mobile Game” 3. “Get Ready for the Seventh Profession – Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal” 4. “Diablo Immortal Update: Meet the Powerful Blood Knight Class” 5. “New Gameplay Style Introduced with the Blood Knight Class in Diablo Immortal”

“Diablo Immortal” Introduces New Blood Knight Class in Latest Update

The popular mobile game version of “Diablo Immortal” has just released a major update that adds a seventh profession called the “Blood Knight.” This new class brings a fresh and exciting style of gameplay to the game, with stylish and easy-to-fight physical attacks, blood magic, or a combination of the two. Players now have three ways to experience the Blood Knight:

1. Create a new character and choose the Blood Knight class. This option allows players to fully customize their character with unique options. The storyline for the Blood Knight class will be fully voiced.

2. Use the newly upgraded class change function to convert an existing character to a Blood Knight. For the first three weeks after the launch of the Blood Knight class, there will be no cooldown for class changes, allowing existing players to try it out instantly.

3. Participate in the special event called “Crimson Realm.” This event will last for three weeks after the update and is similar to the previous “Shattered Realm” event. However, all players will be transformed into Blood Knights. By completing this event, players can earn the Blood Knight skin and legendary items.

Blood Knights rely on long-handled weapons and supernatural powers to unleash devastating attacks on enemies. They also have life-stealing abilities to sustain themselves in combat. Additionally, Blood Knights possess a blood demon skill that allows them to temporarily transform into a monster. For more details, players can refer to the official page.

The update also includes an exclusive plotline called “Missions of Disturbance,” which focuses on elite missions to uncover the origin of the Blood Knights. Players will experience the challenges they face in controlling their curse and fight hard to avoid becoming mindless slaves. The Blood Knight class comes with several special skills, including Shadow Edge, Swarm of Bats, Drain Blood, Gorefiend, Skewer, and Fetid Fog. Furthermore, Blood Knights can utilize a new combat mechanism where different weapon sets provide different posture effects, granting short-term buffs and attribute bonuses. This feature is available to all professions in the game.

In addition to the “Diablo Immortal” update, the highly anticipated first season of “Diablo IV,” called “Plague Season,” is set to launch on July 21. Unlike its predecessor, “Diablo III,” players do not need to start from scratch to participate in the new season. They simply need to create a new character within the season boundaries. No purchase of a Battle Pass or any add-ons is required to access the season content. However, players must complete the story missions with at least one character in either the Eternal Realm or the Season Realm. Fame from previously explored maps and buffs obtained through Lilith’s Altar will be retained. If players have already unlocked a mount, the new character will also have immediate access to it. At the end of each season, all characters will be transferred to the Eternal Realm and can be played anytime.

With exciting updates and new content, both “Diablo Immortal” and “Diablo IV” promise to offer thrilling gaming experiences for fans of the franchise. Players are eagerly awaiting the chance to explore the new Blood Knight class and participate in the upcoming season of “Diablo IV.” For more information, players are encouraged to visit the official pages of both games.

