Every now and then, we can not only have fun while playing video games, but also do some great things.The Alliance is giving us this opportunity now because they have now announced that 1% of Gears of War’s net income will be donated to a company callednever fight aloneOrganizations engaged in suicide prevention in their programs.

This is also not a one-time event and is interpreted as“Multi-Year Commitment”the first confirmed partner iscrisis text line,This is“Mental Health Support and Crisis Intervention in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland”. Studio head Mike Crump explained the effort:

“Themes like loss, grief, trauma and even suicide feature heavily in our games. When we deal with difficult things together, we make connections, and the beating heart of Gears of War has always been about belonging and connection .Our Never Alone initiative allows us to not only talk about what it means to be with each other, but to put our words into action.

Considering how big the Gears of War franchise is, with tons of games, DLC, and skins for sale, the donation is expected to bring a lot of resources to the cause. We applaud such initiatives and hope we will see more of them in the future.

