OneRepublic’s Collaboration with Arab Singer Mishaal Tamer and “Assassin’s Creed” Marks a Milestone in the Gaming Industry

Los Angeles, CA – American rock band OneRepublic has joined forces with Arab singer Mishaal Tamer and the popular video game series “Assassin’s Creed” to release a groundbreaking new single titled “Mirage (for Assassin’s Creed Mirage)”. The collaboration between Interscope, Ubisoft, and the talented musicians aims to bridge the gap between music and gaming, offering fans a unique and immersive experience.

The release of “Mirage (for Assassin’s Creed Mirage)” marks the first time that the critically acclaimed “Assassin’s Creed” series has collaborated with top artists from the music industry. Known for its dedication to creating captivating and cinematic soundtracks, “Assassin’s Creed” has invested years of effort into its music, culminating in a well-deserved Grammy Award win this year. This groundbreaking collaboration with OneRepublic and Mishaal Tamer adds another feather to the series’ cap.

The highly anticipated single will be available digitally on September 22, delighting fans of both OneRepublic and “Assassin’s Creed”. The lyrics of “Mirage (for Assassin’s Creed Mirage)” were co-written by OneRepublic’s frontman and songwriter Ryan Tedder, who drew inspiration from the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed: Visions”. The single also incorporates phrases from the Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm soundtrack, co-written by Brendan Angelides and vocalist and violinist Layth Sidiq.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ryan Tedder expressed his excitement, saying, “Most people don’t know that my bandmates and I are video gamers. I’ve been a huge fan of Assassin’s Creed from the beginning. After a massive tour in the Middle East, I wanted to capture the local spirit in the music and reflect the scenes in the game. Writing this song feels like a dream, it’s unbelievable!”

Adding to the cultural richness of the collaboration, rising Saudi Arabian singer Mishaal Tamer was invited by OneRepublic to contribute his unique style to the song. Known for drawing inspiration from Arabic music, K-pop, indie rock, and urban Latin, Mishaal Tamer perfectly encapsulates the essence of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Mishaal Tamer expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “It is a dream come true for me to collaborate with my musical idol band OneRepublic and create a song for my favorite video game. I am honored to be a part of this special collaboration between OneRepublic and Assassin’s Creed.”

The release of “Mirage (for Assassin’s Creed Mirage)” coincides with the forthcoming game, “Assassin’s Creed: Visions”, developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux Studio. The game, specially made to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series, pays homage to the original game that started it all. It promises players an immersive and story-driven action-adventure experience in a medieval Middle Eastern setting.

With “Assassin’s Creed” continually pushing boundaries and merging the worlds of music and gaming, the release of “Mirage” is a testament to the creativity and innovation within the industry. Fans can eagerly anticipate the digital release of the single on September 22 and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”.

For more information, please visit:

– “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” official website: www.assassinscreed.com/visions

– OneRepublic official website: www.onerepublic.com

– Mishaal Tamer official website: www.mishaaltamer.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

