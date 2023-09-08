10 Lesser-Known Lunar Features: A Guide for Amateur Astronomers

The moon, the celestial object that has captivated amateur astronomers for centuries, still holds many secrets and mysteries. In a recent report by the BBC, 10 lesser-known lunar features were highlighted for readers’ enjoyment and exploration.

One of these intriguing lunar features is the Langrenus crater. Located on the eastern edge of Mare Fecunditatis, it can be observed through binoculars when the Moon is between new and first quarter. Named after a Belgian cartographer, this oval-shaped crater appears squashed when viewed from Earth due to its proximity to the moon’s edge. It measures 133 kilometers wide and 4.5 kilometers deep, boasting a peak in the center and six platform structures on its inner walls.

Moving northwest, the Messier and Messier A craters come into view. Named after Charles Messier, these small craters exhibit interesting characteristics. Messier A, in particular, features two bright rays shooting from its west side, resembling the tail of a miniature comet. These rays, composed of dust and rock fragments, become most visible during or near a full moon when illuminated by the sun overhead.

The Spitsbergen Mountains, located on the east coast of Mare Imbrium, offer a breathtaking sight with their jagged and towering peaks. These isolated peaks are believed to be remnants of lava covering the sea when Mare Imbrium, a vast lava plain, was formed billions of years ago. Observation of these mountains is best during the moon’s first quarter phase, casting vibrant shadows on the surface.

Further exploration reveals Pico Mountain, a solitary lunar mountain situated in the northern part of the Imbrium lava plain and the southern part of Plato Crater. With a width of 24 kilometers and a height of 2.4 kilometers, Pico Mountain presents a stunning view through medium and high-power telescopes. The tilted rays of the sun create a long shadow behind the mountain, similar to the effect seen on Mount Everest.

Eratosthenes Crater, known for its breathtaking appearance, often goes unnoticed due to its larger and more prominent neighbors. Surrounding it are the Copernicus crater and the Apennine Mountains. With a width of 60 kilometers, Eratosthenes Crater showcases a central peak, rugged ground dotted with smaller craters, and mountain cliffs with platforms. This crater’s features become even more discernible when observed at high magnification.

The Straight Wall, or Rupes Recta, is a well-known lunar feature that resembles a short straight line. Located east of Birt Crater, it appears as a bright streak on the dark surface of the moon when the sun is positioned to the west. This 120-kilometer-long and 0.3-kilometer-high feature was previously believed to be a towering cliff but is now known as a fault in the moon’s crust with a slight slope.

Schiller Crater stands out among the typical round craters on the moon. Located in the southwest of the near side, it showcases an elongated shape, wider at one end than the other. This 179-kilometer-long scar was formed when multiple objects simultaneously hit the moon at low angles. Through telescopes, observers can witness its bowling pin-like appearance, complete with a ridge in the center of the narrower part.

Rainbow Bay, found high on the northwest coast of the Imbrium Sea, offers a semicircular bay surrounded by cooled basalt. The view through astronomical telescopes reveals shimmering peaks casting silver light and an inky black shadow stretching for miles. The floor of the bay, which appears flat at other times, reveals countless wrinkles, creating a mesmerizing sight.

Eddington Crater, located to the left of the bright Aristarchus crater, once encompassed an entire landscape. However, lava poured into the crater, partially covering it and leaving behind an intriguing remnant. With a width of 134 kilometers, Eddington Crater’s floor contains subtle features, including a small “ghost” crater and a shallow trench, making it an interesting sight through a telescope.

Lastly, Dongfanghai, located around the western edge of the moon, is unfortunately hidden from our view of the front side. Known as Mare Orientale, this vast dark plain is surrounded by three concentric rings of mountain ranges, resembling a bullseye when viewed from above. However, due to lunar libration, which represents the moon’s wobble relative to the Earth, only a glimpse of the eastern sea is visible. Even then, it appears as a dark, elongated smear on the moon’s surface, surrounded by shadowy luminous ridges.

While these lunar features may not be as well-known as others, they offer amateur astronomers and space enthusiasts ample opportunities to discover and appreciate the moon’s vast and captivating landscape. Join the exploration and immerse yourself in the wonders beyond our world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

