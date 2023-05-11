10 tips for good teamwork

Good teamwork is extremely important for companies. When employees work well together, they usually work more effectively and successfully. This is not always easy to achieve in practice. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 tips for good collaboration that you can implement quickly and easily in your company. Bonus: Discover practical digital tools that facilitate good teamwork.

What does good collaboration in the workplace mean?

In a company, people usually don’t work alone, but together in teams, sometimes even across departments. In general, one speaks of good cooperation when the cooperation is respectful and the individual employees can contribute their individual skills and knowledge in a meaningful way. Ideally, the individual employees complement each other so that projects and tasks can be carried out as efficiently and successfully as possible.

Some benefits of good collaboration in the workplace:

It promotes smooth communication and helps to avoid misunderstandings and the associated loss of time.

Employees are more motivated and engaged, which leads to higher productivity.

A pleasant working atmosphere ensures a low termination rate and thus lower costs for recruiting and training new employees.

Employer branding is strengthened.

Use Snagit to collaborate in the workplace Download the Snagit Free Trial. Easily take screenshots, screen videos and edit your recordings. Download Free Trial

1. Define clear goals and tasks

In order to promote good cooperation, each team member must know from the beginning what their tasks are and what their goal is. Only with clear expectations can everyone move in the same direction and pursue a common goal. If the roles and tasks are clearly assigned from the start, everyone in the team can do their best and take on responsibility.

2. Use visual media and tools

We recommend that you use visual media and tools for your communication. In this way you avoid misunderstandings or long, ambiguous written explanations and e-mails. Digital tools such as Snagit or Miro facilitate creative teamwork and can also clearly transmit complex information. More on this in our tool tips at the end of the article.

3. Establish best practice in meetings

In everyday work, for many, there is nothing worse than unnecessary or too long meetings. Morale can quickly sink if you spend a morning in a meeting you don’t really need to be in or that isn’t getting results. Only schedule face-to-face meetings when the content requires it. Encourage short, well-prepared meetings with an agenda and targeted invitations to those who need to be present. Combine face-to-face meetings with asynchronous forms of communication. If your meetings are effective, you will be able to make decisions and achieve results faster.

4. Create an inclusive environment

Take the time and create the best possible working conditions for those employees who have a disability or weaknesses in expressing themselves well in a group. During meetings, make sure everyone can contribute to the content, including those who dislike being the center of attention or speaking in front of a crowd. This can also be done through previously transmitted input. A moderator can ensure that the speaking time is evenly distributed among the participants. In addition, give your employees the opportunity to get to know each other better at informal meetings, e.g. B. at team building activities, team trips, lunch together or a visit to the theater.

5. Ensure respectful communication

Mutual trust, respectful interaction and benevolent communication form a solid basis for good cooperation. Encourage team members to be open to other opinions to expand their knowledge. Encourage employees to formulate feedback in a positive or constructive manner.

6. Encourage brainstorming.

Capitalize on your team’s collective intelligence and host occasional brainstorming sessions. Make sure these meetings are short, not too frequent, and don’t distract people from their actual work. All you need is a suitable team space and a whiteboard with colored sticky notes to record the content. Five minutes is often enough to develop ideas together. For teleworking and remote teams there are practical digital whiteboard or mind mapping applications that we present to you at the end of the article.

7. Foster a positive error culture

Everybody makes mistakes. It would be fatal if your employees didn’t come up with new ideas for fear of mistakes and negative consequences. Facing mistakes positively means promoting creative thinking. You can even go one step further and “celebrate” mistakes and defeats, as companies like Google, Intuit Inc. or Tata do.

8. Think positive collective feedback

Celebrate team successes with positive feedback. Emphasize the good cooperation on successful project completions. If necessary, you can also provide constructive feedback that benefits all employees.

9. Learn which employees work well together

When you manage a team, you need to take the time to get to know your people. Find out which team members can work well together. It is not only important that they get along well. Personalities who complement each other or help each other to leave their own comfort zone often form a good team. Listen to your employees and spend time with them to better understand them.

10. Be patient.

Good cooperation does not happen overnight. People need to get to know each other, make mistakes and celebrate mutual success. Building mutual trust, getting to know your own strengths and weaknesses – that takes time. But if you are patient and don’t lose sight of your goal, you will succeed in good teamwork.

Fully functional trial version of Snagit New to Snagit? Try out all the screen recording and screen video features. Edit your screenshots and add lists, annotations or graphic elements. Download Free Trial

These digital tools promote good teamwork

A large part of office work today takes place on screens. Facilitate good collaboration by setting up the right digital work environment. These tools are useful and easy to use:

Snagit: Screen capture and recording software

Create clear visual instructions, step-by-step instructions or feedback on multimedia content and improve your communication with this simple screen recording tool.

Slack: social network for companies

Facilitate digital communication in the team. Set up topic or project-specific channels or exchange ideas with one or more people. Interests and hobbies can also be dealt with in dedicated channels. Profile settings allow uncomplicated information about presence and time-outs.

Asana: tool for online collaboration

Plan projects and set common goals and deadlines. Assign tasks and create checklists. Easily exchange updates and documents.

Miro: kollaboratives Whiteboard

Do brainstorming sessions online or at work. Boost team creativity and uncover undiscovered talent.

Kahoot!: Learning platform with interactive quizzes

Moderate work meetings and ensure a good working atmosphere in the team.

Our tip: Make sure that you don’t buy too many digital tools and clearly define the intended use. For example: Slack for fast communication, Asana for project management and file sharing, Snagit for visual guidance and feedback!