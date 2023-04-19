10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better use Apple TV, Disney Plus and Prime Video

They do not have hidden categories like Netflix (here our guide to find them) nor do they have a boundless catalog like Netflix’s, and yet the other streaming platforms also defend themselves well in terms of more or less hidden tricks and features.

We have collected them here a dozen of the most interesting and useful to make the most of these services, which are increasingly part of our lives and so we get to spend even 130 euros per month.

The alphabetical order on Netflix

This thing only works from the Netflix site (not from the app or from the smart TV, in short), for both TV series and movies: from the home page you click on one of the two items (TV Series or Film), then on the right on the viewing options and instead of settling for Tips for you you can list the contents by year of release or by alphabetical order. Even upside down, if you want.





The episodes mixed on Prime Video

Only from the app, only from the Android app and only for certain series, which you can decide to look not in the expected order but in a random orderby clicking on the 3 dots next to the item Video Party: it can be fun for serials that are known by heart or for those in which the episodes are not necessarily linked by a logical and temporal thread.





Hide content on Prime Video

Only from the Amazon Prime Video site, by clicking on the 3 dots next to each content you can choose the option Hide. What purpose does it serve? As well as on Netflix (here the procedure is explained)it is useful to somehow reset the algorithm which recommends what to watch based on what you’ve watched: hidden content is excluded from future recommendations, but “will still appear in search results”. Each profile can have its hidden content, which can be found from Settings.





Prime Video’s X-Ray feature

If you pause a movie or series you’re watching on Prime Video, you can access the X-Ray menu, which provides information on the actors present in the scene, on the music and other curiosities. The data they come from the Internet Movie Databasewhich is owned by Amazon.

Download e Video Party su Prime Video

From the Amazon platform, you can either download movies or TV series (download icon on each home page) or decide to watch them together with friends, up to a maximum of 100: you go to the page of the one you are interested in, click on Video Party and then up Crea Video Party. At that point a link will be generated to be sent to all participants, so that they can start watching together and also chat via chat.





See (more) clearly on Disney Plus

Only for televisions, and especially for OLED screens that support Dolby Vision and HDR: If you get the impression that the image is too dark, it probably is. And how Disney Plus handles Dolby Vision and HDR is to blame. If this happens, a good solution is to disable at least the first, if not both, watching content in 4K but in SDR (standard dynamic range). It can generally be done from Settings of the TV, in the part dedicated toImage.

Finding Collections on Disney Plus

Both from the site and from the app, when you click on the magnifying glass to start a search, instead of immediately starting typing, you can scroll down the page to see some collections of content that Disney Plus has already organized, divided by topic or by year of production (going back to the 1920s). Going down to the bottom you can click on All Collections to find out how many there are.





Unblock all content on Disney Plus

Disney’s streaming platform was created for children and for the little ones in general, but over the years it has expanded to include even adult content or in any case for adults: to make sure you can really see everything, you need to click on Edit profileschoose the one you want to work on, then on Classification and just select 18+. Conversely, this same section serves to limit viewing opportunities to younger age groups.

Dark Mode on Apple TV Plus

One chance you have only using Apple TV Plus from an Apple TV (not from the app or browser): to activate Dark Mode you must go to Settingschoose generalsThen I wait and finally decide between Clear, Dark or Automatic. The last option causes dark mode to only activate at night.

Turn down sounds that are too loud on Apple TV Plus

Again, only using Apple TV Plus from an Apple TV: in the section Video e audio from the Settings you can find the item Reduce audio and loud sounds. What purpose does it serve? Not having to constantly turn the volume up and down if (for example) you’re watching a war movie at night with lots of very loud explosions and little dialogue.

