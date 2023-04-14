Optical inspection of components with microstructures: new inline microscope inspects in sync with production.

The new MICRO.SPECTOR from MABRI.VISION scans the entire surface of components.

The new MICRO.SPECTOR from MABRI.VISION scans the entire surface of components with a resolution of less than 1 µm and detects defects in microstructures – for example shape deviations, imperfections or particles. It works so fast that it can be integrated into production lines and the full surface of each individual component can be inspected in line with production.

While the classic visual inspection of a single miniaturized component with a microscope takes hours, depending on the complexity of the component, the MICRO.SPECTOR inspects and evaluates components within a few seconds. It can be integrated into production and carry out an automatic 100 percent check.

Typical areas of application for the high-speed microscope are components with dimensions of up to around 300 x 300 mm that have microstructures. A few examples: In the case of injection molding with form elements in the range of 10 to 50 µm, it detects form defects such as excess material, burrs or closures. In the manufacture of microfluidic elements, for example, they are crucial for their reliable functioning. When manufacturing displays or precision metal components, the system detects the smallest deviations in shape. In the clean room, it detects scratches or particles on wafers or processors during the manufacture of semiconductor elements.

The process is fully integrated into the production lines and runs automatically: After the components have been moved into the measuring cell on goods carriers in line with production, the camera scans the surface. The goods carrier is moved under the stationary lighting and camera unit at a speed of up to 40 mm/s. With a resolution of, for example, 0.75 μm and around 18,000 pixels per line, there are around 13 mm wide strips that the system scans one after the other and combines to form a complete image.

After a few seconds, the test is over, the goods carrier leaves the measuring cell and the evaluation “OK” or “NOK” is displayed. Due to the fast, parallel processing of the data, the MIKRO.SPECTOR achieves cycle times of less than 30 seconds, depending on the size of the component.

dr Ulrich Marx, one of the two managing directors of MABRI.VISION: “In many industries, the trend is towards ever greater miniaturization. However, traditional image processing has so far mostly been geared towards large objects. We not only bring the inspection of surfaces into the microscopic world, but also supply systems that work in sync with production. This involves both software and maximum precision in the mechanical positioning of the workpiece and camera, as well as interfaces for integration into our customers’ process control. We have implemented all of this in the MICRO.SPECTOR.”

About MABRI.VISION

dr Ulrich Marx and Dr. Nicolai Brill founded MABRI.VISION GmbH in 2015 at the technology location Aachen. The company develops, manufactures and supplies optical sensors and turnkey inspection systems for offline and inline quality inspection in industrial production.

35 employees are currently working on the development and production of innovative optical measuring systems on the site of the former Philips light bulb factory.

MABRI.VISION’s customers include companies from the packaging technology, automotive engineering, metalworking, electronics and medical technology sectors.

